Philips Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions Quick Scan at Rijnstate

The results*

The Philips consultancy team identified clear opportunities for short-term improvement and optimization of facilities without requiring further expansion. A clear baseline was defined for long-term discussions and planning. Reflecting on the Quick Scan process, Ms. van Kouwen is quick to highlight the benefits of Philips’ involvement: “It was good to have a ‘fresh pair of eyes’ come in and look at our cardiac catheterization rooms. Philips was able to analyze important quality parameters from an objective perspective – and many of our people were open to sharing insights and ideas for improvement with the Philips team.” The department manager highlights the clear communication flows throughout the Quick Scan: “I was very satisfied with the work method. The Philips consultants were very good at perceiving when was the right moment to make certain observations, and which people could be approached when. Communication with our cardiologists and nurses was very good, and all of our stakeholders received clear feedback after the Quick Scan – exactly as promised and delivered in the right way.”