The cost of fear and anxiety in radiology

What you can do to reduce it

Radiology departments are encountering fluctuating demand and economic pressures along with patients who are feeling fearful and anxious, which can disrupt the diagnostic imaging process. Medical staff may also experience increased anxiety and unknowingly transfer those feelings to patients. It’s therefore more important than ever to offer a better patient experience to improve first-time-right imaging and reduce operational costs.

When interviewed about their recent* diagnostic imaging experience, patients described experiencing both positive and negative feelings throughout the imaging process. While most expressed feelings of being well taken care of, respected and informed, many also cited feelings of nervousness, uncertainty and powerlessness.

In this paper, Philips provides research findings into fear and anxiety in radiology and shares suggestions on how to reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.