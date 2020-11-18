Search terms

Article

‹ Healthcare consulting

The cost of fear and anxiety in radiology

Contact us

What you can do to reduce it 

 

Radiology departments are encountering fluctuating demand and economic pressures along with patients who are feeling fearful and anxious, which can disrupt the diagnostic imaging process. Medical staff may also experience increased anxiety and unknowingly transfer those feelings to patients. It’s therefore more important than ever to offer a better patient experience to improve first-time-right imaging and reduce operational costs.  

 

When interviewed about their recent* diagnostic imaging experience, patients described experiencing both positive and negative feelings throughout the imaging process. While most expressed feelings of being well taken care of, respected and informed, many also cited feelings of nervousness, uncertainty and powerlessness.

 

In this paper, Philips provides research findings into fear and anxiety in radiology and shares suggestions on how to reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.

fear and anxiety paper (Download .pdf)
5.34 MB

* Enhancing the patient experience of imaging: A survey of patient responses to recent imaging procedures; Philips Research; October 2017.

(Download .pdf)
5.34 MB
Download white paper (5.34MB)

Meet the authors

Boris de Ruyter

Prof. Boris de Ruyter

Principal Scientist, Philips Research

Boris de Ruyter is a Professor of Human Interactions with Intelligent Systems at the Radboud University. His research focuses on the psychological impact of technological applications. He graduated as an experimental psychologist from the University of Ghent, worked as a research assistant, and joined Philips in 1995 and is a principal research scientist. 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
Iris Timmers

Iris Timmers

Senior Product Manager, Philips

Iris Timmers has 20 years’ medical industry experience, from research and design to manufacturing to marketing. With a Master of Science degree in industrial design engineering from the Technical University Delft, Iris helps improve the patient experience by connecting psychology, environment design, and technology to support multi-sensory environments.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
Що це означає?

Related practice area

Related customer story

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Зміст цієї веб-сторінки призначений лише для медичних працівників, а не для широкої громадськості.
Please select the checkbox

Примітка

Інформація на цьому веб-сайті призначена для медичних працівників

Вхід Вихід