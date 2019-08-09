Search terms

investigator initiated research main

Philips Ambient Experience

Contact us

Enhance the patient and staff experience

Higher productivity, more efficient processes, and a better care experience for patients, family and staff – these are some of the tangible results we can help you achieve with Philips Ambient Experience Solutions.

Measured success from our 2,500+ installations demonstrates that reducing patient stress can lead to better patient compliance, thereby decreasing delays and retakes. This can have a positive impact on your clinical, operational and financial challenges.

Our evidence-based research approach and people-centric design thinking, helps facilities like yours uncover new opportunities to transform the care experience. We use room design, dynamic lighting, video projection, and sound to provide positive distractions and give patients greater control of the environment. In addition, we can provide recommendations for effective staff workflow and optimized storage – all aimed at improving the care experience for patients and healthcare professionals alike.​

Ambient Experience solutions have proven successful in waiting areas, exam/procedure suites, recovery rooms, and even entire departments.

2500 infographic

Want to connect with us?

Complete the form below and we will follow-up.

Connect with us

Explore the benefits of Ambient Experience

See how we help improve the patient experience across clinical modalities

Improving the patient experience

Improving the patient experience

 
Improving the staff workflow

Improving the staff workflow

Cross-modality experiences

Cross-modality experiences

Custom solutions reflect a variety of applications and patient needs

Pediatric imaging

Pediatric imaging

 
De-escalation in the ED

De-escalation in the ED

Better care experiences

Designing a better care experience

Our scientifically designed themes are varied and grouped for different patient interests.

Discover our themes
Ambient Experience has really allowed us to show in the marketplace that we’re a leading-edge institution north of Boston and that we actually deliver and provide the same or better service than can be done downtown”

Christopher Wald, Chairman Radiology

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

View the case study
How do we translate our vision for better heart care into a workable plan for the cath lab department that will inspire our staff and meet our future challenges?” This was the assignment given to Philips by Amsterdam UMC when designing their new cath lab department.”

View results

Our 2,500+ installations have helped hospitals enhance the experience of patients and staff. Learn how via our customer stories.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
Що це означає?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox
Enter Exit

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals.