Higher productivity, more efficient processes, and a better care experience for patients, family and staff – these are some of the tangible results we can help you achieve with Philips Ambient Experience Solutions.



Measured success from our 2,500+ installations demonstrates that reducing patient stress can lead to better patient compliance, thereby decreasing delays and retakes. This can have a positive impact on your clinical, operational and financial challenges.



Our evidence-based research approach and people-centric design thinking, helps facilities like yours uncover new opportunities to transform the care experience. We use room design, dynamic lighting, video projection, and sound to provide positive distractions and give patients greater control of the environment. In addition, we can provide recommendations for effective staff workflow and optimized storage – all aimed at improving the care experience for patients and healthcare professionals alike.​



Ambient Experience solutions have proven successful in waiting areas, exam/procedure suites, recovery rooms, and even entire departments.