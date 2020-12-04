Search terms

Cardiology Consulting

A patient-focused approach to help deliver excellence in cardiology

 

Optimizing patient throughput and creating the right environment for staff and patients while managing your budget and equipment is a real challenge. Your cardiology department must run optimally due to increase in demand, pressure on your resources and financial impact on the entire facility.

Our services

Performance improvement consulting 

 

  • Improved first-case start time and throughput
  • Increased utilization rate
  • Optimized cardiac careflow 

Strategic design consulting

 

  • Innovative and efficient department design
  • Enhanced patient and staff experience

Ambient Experience

 

Creating a comforting patient and staff experience

  • Pleasant working environment 
  • Unique differentiator for your department 

Demand and capacity planning

 

  • Balance demand with equipment, staff, space  and operating hours
  • Simulate dependencies between departments
  • Visualize impact of scenarios

Dynamic modeling

 

Powerful 3D simulation tools and smart data collection techniques combined with healthcare consultancy to stress-test and evaluate current and proposed workflows, layouts and processes.

