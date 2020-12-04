Philips takes a strategic healthcare design thinking approach to create innovative and efficient patient care environments. Based on decades of world-class design innovation, our design consultants collaborate with data analysts and key stakeholders to deliver solutions with an exceptional experience for patients and staff. Our consultants take a holistic approach to the healthcare experience, taking into account clinical, operational and experiential aspects. Various tools and methodologies are used to develop design recommendations that support clinical efficiency and help enhance the experience for patients, family and staff. Insights will be prioritized and translated into customized, meaningful environments that can: Download our service overview to see our collaborative approach and how we can help you address your design needs.
Download our service overview to see our collaborative approach and how we can help you address your design needs.
The Philips co-create methodology is an iterative, people-centric, and multi-disciplinary approach to creative innovation and problem solving. Based on a mindset of collaboration, it extracts thoughts, intentions, and creative ideas via a facilitated workshop. Active participation is garnered from physicians, patients, healthcare management, and other stakeholders. Co-creation is ideal for addressing complex, multi-stakeholder challenges in healthcare.
Would you like to talk with one of our consultants?
