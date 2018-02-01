Search terms

A collaborative approach to improving operational efficiency

During the transition to value-based care, hospitals and healthcare systems must continue to improve operational performance, while reducing associated costs.

 

Process efficiency and system utilization must increase to support additional patient capacity. Our consultants work collaboratively with management and staff, providing a strategic and phased approach to help achieve meaningful and sustainable results in clinical efficiency, patient throughput, and patient satisfaction. 

Performance Improvement Consulting

Proven results*

Through collaborative and patient-focused engagements, Philips has helped clients improve performance including:

 

  • Enhanced patient and staff satisfaction
  • Streamlined patient workflow processes
  • Increased system utilization and decreased exam times

Meet our team

Angus Cameron

Angus Cameron

Managing Principal APAC

Angus has over 20 years of healthcare consulting experience most significantly in strategy, cost containment, model of care enhancement, benchmarking, process improvement and enhancing patient experience. His tenure, experience and numerous postings at prestigious Australian, US Hospitals and South East Asian organisations have provided him with the requisite skill set to manage and work on a variety of different public and private health projects.

* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

