Design and process improvement consulting helped transform the quality of care delivery.
During the transition to value-based care, hospitals and healthcare systems must continue to improve operational performance, while reducing associated costs. Process efficiency and system utilization must increase to support additional patient capacity. Our consultants work collaboratively with management and staff, providing a strategic and phased approach to help achieve meaningful and sustainable results in clinical efficiency, patient throughput, and patient satisfaction.
We help identify operational inefficiencies and recommend opportunities to improve workflow and staff efficiency, scheduling processes, and system utilization while decreasing exam times.
Our team recommends change initiatives to improve scheduling processes, workflow, and system utilization to increase throughput and enhance patient care.
Assessment, strategic guidance and hands-on implementation support to help streamline oncology processes with a focus on clinical efficiency and overall patient experience.
Strategic guidance and hands-on implementation support focused on ED process redesign and daily performance management.
With our modeling tools we help you quantify and visualize your potential upcoming care needs based on insights from data and experience-based scenarios.
Powerful 3D simulation tools and smart data collection techniques combined with healthcare consultancy to stress-test and evaluate current and proposed workflows, layouts and processes.
Through collaborative and patient-focused engagements, Philips has helped clients improve performance including:
Angus Cameron Managing Principal APAC
Angus Cameron
Managing Principal APAC
Angus has over 20 years of healthcare consulting experience most significantly in strategy, cost containment, model of care enhancement, benchmarking, process improvement and enhancing patient experience. His tenure, experience and numerous postings at prestigious Australian, US Hospitals and South East Asian organisations have provided him with the requisite skill set to manage and work on a variety of different public and private health projects.
Co-creating strategies for the cancer care of the future with GenesisCare
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
Learn more about our healthcare consulting services for your organization
