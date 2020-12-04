Imaging consulting

Search terms

Helping to create a more efficient and calming imaging experience

 

Rising demand and limited capacity require new efficiencies in the imaging workflow. As a central component of the ‘hospital experience’, imaging services must drive improved results while aligning with financial, utilization, and patient satisfaction goals.

 

Our services

Performance improvement consulting 

 

  • Shorter waiting times and exams
  • Improved process efficiency and throughput 
  • Reduced costs

Strategic design consulting

 

  • Innovative and efficient department design
  • Enhanced experience for patients and staff

Ambient Experience

 

Creating an engaging and pleasant patient experience

  • Fewer retakes and more efficient procedures
  • Unique differentiator for your department 

Demand and capacity planning

 

  • Balance demand with equipment, staff, space and operating hours
  • Visualize impact of scenarios

Dynamic modeling

 

Powerful 3D simulation tools and smart data collection techniques combined with healthcare consultancy to stress-test and evaluate current and proposed workflows, layouts and processes.

