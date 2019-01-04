Whether you are looking for an introduction to point-of-care ultrasound, want to learn more through real-life case studies, or wish that there was a way to connect with other clinicians for virtual training remotely, here you have it all at your fingertips. Our resources have been designed to further your knowledge of EMS ultrasound and critical care ulltrasound. No matter your specialty, with our education library tools you can find the information you need. And if you are short on time, Philips has also made available a POC quick guide series with training ranging from soft tissue to ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysms, to ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia. Explore Philips point-of-care ultrasound education tools, accessible anywhere, anytime.
Tutorials, quick guides and case studies authored by physician experts.
Discover what Philips education and training has to offer and how you can hone your knowledge of point-of-care ultrasound
Philips instructor-led education
Our team of highly skilled clinical education specialists delivers our courses in a unique learning environment of small class sizes, small student-to-instructor ratios and small student-to-system ratios.
Virtual and in-person point-of-care ultrasound training
Explore Philips Healthcare Education for meaningful learning on point-of-care ultrasound through accredited courses.
Ultrasound webinar series
Watch thought-provoking presentations, such as fetal imaging, contrast enhanced ultrasound exams and transvaginal ultrasonography in ectopic pregnancy.
