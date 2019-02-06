Building MR-simulation competency in radiotherapy

“There is still learning to be done, but the pretreatment team’s confidence is growing day by day,” he says. “They are a very competent team of radiographers working in MR-RT and they work fairly independently now – they ask fewer questions and are able to make decisions by themselves. The next phase will be to assess the staff again and make sure they know what we have asked them to know. It’s a whole process that needs to grow and develop, but we are confident they’re a good team of people and they are where they need to be.”

On the horizon at The Christie is a pilot program set to begin in late 2019 that consolidates educational programs for MR-sim in proton therapy, MR-sim in radiotherapy MR-linac operation in a single MR in RT hub.

“The program is designed to make sure all Christie radiographers working in MR-sim and MR-linac have enhanced skills,” he says.