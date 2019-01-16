Comprehensive MRI exam of prostate for RT planning



A 70-year-old male with cT3bNxM0, Gleason 6, PSA 7.9 µg/L, was referred for radiation therapy treatment.



The bTFE sequence with SPAIR fat suppression shows the outline of the prostate as well as the gold fiducials. It is important that both are defined in the same, high resolution image, since the positioning of the patient during radiotherapy treatment is based on the position of the gold fiducials.



The transverse and sagittal T2W TSE images help us identify the prostate tumor foci, which typically have lower signal intensity than normal prostate. For patients that are referred for brachytherapy the T2W image is used to identify the presence of extracapsular extensions as these are a contraindication for brachytherapy.

The 3D T1 mDIXON FFE is used to identify abnormalities that could be hemorrhages due to biopsies or insertion of fiducial markers. These hemorrhages may look similar to tumor foci on T2-weighted images and ADC map. Transverse DWI with SPAIR and 6 b-values is used to visualize the tumor foci (bright appearance), which mostly have a low ADC.



Dynamic T1 FFE with 120 dynamics and 2.4 sec. temporal resolution is also used visualize the tumor foci, which often show a high perfusion.



Philips Ingenia 3.0T using the Anterior coil and the integrated Posterior coil.