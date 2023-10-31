Search terms

 
  • Learn how metal artifacts were minimized on a 3.0T scanner
  • Hear how 3.0T is preferred to achieve highest quality MSK images 

 

Moving from 1.5T to 3T as a standard for MSK imaging

Tufts Medical Center in Boston is really pleased with their MR 7700 3T MR system. From now on 3T will be their standard for MSK imaging, since they want to offer their referring physicians the highest quality images.

"The first image I saw with hip replacement totally amazed me. The fat suppression technique this scanner uses enables minimization of metal artifacts."

Daichi Hayashi, MD, PhD

Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology,

Tufts Medical Center, Boston, USA

