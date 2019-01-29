Tumor grading can affect critical decision making The choice of treatment paths often strongly depends on the tumor grade. Common treatment options for high-grade tumors include surgical tumor resection followed by additional therapy such as radiation and or chemotherapy. Quick and decisive action is desirable in these cases as median survival for glioblastoma, for instance, is between 12.6 and 14.6 months, although longer rates have been reported.[8,9] Given the lower tumor growth rate of low-grade tumors, a range of potential treatment options exist for these cases. The selection of the most appropriate treatment is based on the balance of therapeutic benefits and side effects. At times, surveillance imaging may play a role while the choices of definitive therapy are being considered.[10] MR imaging is often used by radiologists and physicians in estimating the grade of brain tumors, but there is sometimes still uncertainty.[9,11] Differentiating between low-grade and high-grade tumors is not straightforward, even for the highly experienced radiologist. Gadolinium enhancement is not always specific for tumor grade, as some high-grade tumors demonstrate no gadolinium enhancement and certain low-grade tumors occasionally enhance (e.g. DNET). Gadolinium enhancement also occurs in any area of a blood-brain barrier disruption, such as treatment-related injury.[12] The power of APT for grading brain tumors with MRI While the gold standard for grading of gliomas is histopathology after biopsy, MRI is often used in monitoring glioma patients, and APT can be a valuable addition to the MRI exam in these patients. Tumor grade and APT signal have been observed to be commonly positively correlated: high-grade tumors tend to exhibit a high APT contrast.[12-15] APT images can be seen to visualize tumor with more emphasis than post-contrast images, resulting in a scan that may be easier to interpret. Scientific studies comparing tumor grades with APT signal in adult glioma suggest that APT can support tumor grading, separating high-grade from low-grade, even when traditional MRI is inconclusive.[5,13,14]