A range of protocol sheets was developed to help ensure that referring physicians order the most appropriate MRI exam. The optimized MRI protocols also include 3D contrast-enhanced imaging, allowing neurosurgeons to comfortably use the isotropic data in the operating room while performing stereotaxic surgery.



After the MRI scanning, the preliminary reports are made available to referring physicians more quickly than before, because that is what physicians need to make their decision on what to do with patient. Using a redesigned reporting process results in total turnaround times that are similar to those of CT. Another of the changes introduced is that MRI safety screening data are retrieved from the hospital information system, saving approximately 30 minutes. "For soft tissue assessment mDIXON brings similar benefits. For example in one T2-weighted mDIXON TSE acquisition, having the multiple contrasts helps us assess abnormalities in peripheral nerves fascicles, which may be due to anatomical or inflammatory changes.." "In peripheral joints, we get good image quality in difficult areas with mDIXON TSE. Fat suppressed images appear homogeneous over the entire image, even with large coverage at 3.0T – for instance in scapular or hip girdles – or in the bearing areas or around metal prostheses*, where fat suppression is often deficient with STIR or spectral fat suppression, causing diagnostic difficulties. If a diagnostic image is right the first time, we don't need to repeat or add a sequence." "mDIXON TSE sequences allow simultaneous characterization of morphological changes from the in-phase T2-weighted images and visualization of edematous changes, thanks to the water T2-weighted images from the same acquisition. Anatomical and morphological considerations could be a partial or complete ligament tear, a bony avulsion or hematoma."