Digital is driving a healthcare ecosystem that can dynamically respond to an individual’s healthcare needs no matter where, when or how they enter the system. However, care remains fragmented and the plethora of data designed to inform care can be overwhelming.
Applications built on HSDP connect the dots of patient data to help transform care from fragmented and episodic to integrated and continuous - from prevention to diagnosis to treatment and recovery.
By linking patient data including personal health data, vitals and clinical insights, applications built on HSDP provide professionals and individuals with the tools to drive actionable insights focused on delivering better health outcomes.
Watch the HealthSuite video
From fragmented and episodic to continuous and proactive
Philips provides a wealth of experience connecting devices, data, settings and people to create solutions that make care more precise, proactive, predictive and personalized. Let us put this experience to work for you. Our HSDP will help you host, build and deploy solutions in the healthcare Cloud. It connects devices, aggregates clinical and consumer data for easy consumption and shares and stores patient data to support analysis that makes data actionable.
HSDP powers Lumify, Philips’ exceptional portable ultrasound machine on your smartphones and handheld devices to meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed
Predictive analytics helps enhance post-acute care among at-risk populations
Philips eCareCoordinator provides clinicians with visibility to a patient’s health status, facilitates cross-care team collaboration and helps empower patients for self-care
Philips eCareCoordinator provides clinicians with visibility to a patient’s health status, facilitates cross-care team collaboration and helps empower patients for self-care
Empowering a personalized approach to cancer treatment (IntelliSpace Precision Medicine and Dana-Farber)
Empowering a personalized approach to cancer treatment
(IntelliSpace Precision Medicine and Dana-Farber)
Why healthcare leaders should consider platform thinking for fast adaptive innovation to combat COVID-19
Making the case for investing in the Cloud
A path to building a stronger healthcare system for a stronger America
The Shifting Landscape of Virtual Clinical Trials
Philips DICOM Store - Managing medical imaging studies in the Cloud
An introduction to cellular IoT: A successful cellular connection of your medical device
Interoperability and the 21st Century Cures Act: Addressing data access standards for regulatory compliance
Health Cloud Strategic Playbook
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.