    Working with your  organisation  to share risk and reward, we will help you reach your goals with a flexible partnership that evolves over time

    Our strategic healthcare partnerships and solutions provide a platform to deliver effective and efficient care for your community through clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial transformation.

     

    Across the globe we partner with healthcare organisations, using technology as a positive enabler for healthcare transformation, improving patient care and delivering optimal return on investment.

    Operations chart icon

    Driving Operational Transformation through data led decision making, service improvement, and education.

    Patient and staff experience icon

    Driving Patient & Staff Experiential Transformation through design, thinking and stakeholder engagement

    Physician icon

    Driving Clinical Transformation through technology, innovation and experiential design.

    Finance icon

    Delivering Financial Transformation through predictable, flexible and sustainable solutions.

    Stephen McMillan

    Stephen McMillan, Head of Solutions CoE, discusses how Strategic Partnerships provide platforms to drive transformation.

     

    Watch our video to find out how we can help you reach your strategic goals.

    Our Strategic Partnership Solutions​

    Healthcare partner

    Managed Maintenance Services


    We partner with healthcare organisations providing vendor agnostic, multi-modality, maintenance, lifecycle and performance service solutions.

     

    Acting as your single expert resource for all parts and equipment maintenance needs, we support you to manage risk and optimise resources.

    Learn more
    Managed services

    Managed Services


    We partner with healthcare organisations providing comprehensive, outcome-based Managed Service solutions, leveraging technology as an enabler to transform clinical services.

     

    Sharing risk and reward, we partner to drive positive outcomes, empowering our customers to drive change and ensure patient and staff satisfaction.

    Learn more
    Cardiology solution

    Cardiology Solutions


    We partner with Cardiovascular professionals to provide a range of Strategic Partnership solutions designed to deliver value based healthcare and drive positive outcomes across the entire Cardiology continuum. 

    Learn more
    Oncology solution

    Oncology Solutions


    We partner with Oncology professionals to provide a range of Strategic Partnership solutions designed to deliver value based healthcare and drive positive outcomes across the entire Cancer care continuum.

    Learn more

    Partnering with health organisations to deliver better outcomes.

