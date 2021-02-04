Working with your Across the globe we partner with healthcare organisations, using technology as a positive enabler for healthcare transformation, improving patient care and delivering optimal return on investment.
Our strategic healthcare partnerships and solutions provide a platform to deliver effective and efficient care for your community through clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial transformation.
Driving Operational Transformation through data led decision making, service improvement, and education.
Driving Patient & Staff Experiential Transformation through design, thinking and stakeholder engagement
Driving Clinical Transformation through technology, innovation and experiential design.
Delivering Financial Transformation through predictable, flexible and sustainable solutions.
Stephen McMillan, Head of Solutions CoE, discusses how Strategic Partnerships provide platforms to drive transformation. Watch our video to find out how we can help you reach your strategic goals.
Acting as your single expert resource for all parts and equipment maintenance needs, we support you to manage risk and optimise resources.
We partner with healthcare organisations providing vendor agnostic, multi-modality, maintenance, lifecycle and performance service solutions.
Sharing risk and reward, we partner to drive positive outcomes, empowering our customers to drive change and ensure patient and staff satisfaction.
We partner with healthcare organisations providing comprehensive, outcome-based Managed Service solutions, leveraging technology as an enabler to transform clinical services.
We partner with Cardiovascular professionals to provide a range of Strategic Partnership solutions designed to deliver value based healthcare and drive positive outcomes across the entire Cardiology continuum.
We partner with Oncology professionals to provide a range of Strategic Partnership solutions designed to deliver value based healthcare and drive positive outcomes across the entire Cancer care continuum.
