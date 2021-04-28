Search terms

Cardiology

Procedural confidence and efficiency to empower improved heart care

Bring advanced clinical capability and enhanced efficiency to the treatment of structural heart disease.

    What if you could improve care for structural heart disease patients—while reducing procedure time?


    In the face of reimbursement constraints that impact profitablility, you need to improve patient throughput and resources—while maintaining high-quality patient care and manageable staff workloads.

     

    That's why our integrated solutions for the treatment of structural heart disease (SHD) are designed to:
    Interventional cardiologist discussing structural heart disease treatment
    Enhance confidence in device navigation and anatomical targeting
    Cardiology patient treated for structural heart disease
    Reduce variability and increase standardization to help improve patient care
    Cardiology CATHlab-team performing intervention
    Help improve in-lab communication for enhanced procedural efficiency

    We're empowering providers to deliver better care for patients with SHD through purposeful innovations that work together to deliver procedural confidence and efficiency.


    Improve patient care while reducing procedure time through our combination of exceptional image guidance and seamless care team collaboration.

    Connect your cardiovascular enterprise with a single solution


    See how Philips connects your cardiovascular enterprise with a single solution illustrated by a TAVI patient case.
    Cardiovascular enterprise with a single solution

    An integrated approach to SHD treatment


    The integration of the image-guided therapy system and 3D ultrasound with 3D transesophageal imaging deliver live 3D fused guidance for structural heart procedures—while the interventionalist has complete access to images, patient monitoring and reports at table side for easy manipulation, viewing and control. Teamwork improves and errors are reduced with consistent access to a comprehensive patient view across the care team.
    SHD Procedural Confidence hotspot
      • SHD IVP Azurion

        Image Guided Therapy System—Azurion


        Azurion provides the ability to treat one more patient per day, reducing procedure time by 17%* with optimized workflow options in interventional therapy and clinical software.

        *Reducing procedure time by 17%, with the ability to treat 1 more patient per day with optimized workflow options in image guided therapy and clinical software (Azurion - Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017). Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

      • SHD IVP EchoNavigator

        Live image guidance and fusion — EchoNavigator


        Automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.

      • SHD IVP EPIQ CVxi

        Cardiac Ultrasound Systems — EPIQ CVxi


        The EPIQ CVxi image quality and photorealistic imaging provides enhanced visualization along with automated quantification capabilities to help optimize device placement.

      • SHD IVP IntelliVue X3

        Interventional Hemodynamic System with IntelliVue X3


        Brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. It integrates with the Philips IntelliVue X3 patient monitor to enable continuous patient monitoring before, during, and after the procedure.

      • SHD IVP IntelliSpace cardiovascular

        Cardiovascular Image & Information Management – IntelliSpace Cardiovascular


        Disparate clinical data from multiple sources add complexity to decision-making. Accessible anytime and virtually anywhere* , IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline the cardiovascular workflows, empower clinicians to turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan and foster collaboration across your cardiovascular service line, while enhance operational efficiency of your entire cardiovascular service line.

        *It's the user's responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.

      • SHD IVP IntelliSpace portal

        Imaging clinical applications platform — IntelliSpace Portal


        An advanced visualization platform that offers a single integrated solution to help you work quickly and efficiently with increased diagnostic confidence – especially during reading and follow-up of multi-faceted cases.

      • SHD IVP Xper IM

        Cardiovascular Workflow Solution—Xper Information Management (Xper IM)


        Streamlines your workflow by integrating clinical systems and administrative functions.

      • SHD IVP HeartNavigator

        Insightful planning and guidance for Structural Heart Disease Procedures — HeartNavigator


        Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.

      SHD hotspot mobile

      Together we can make a difference

      We're collaborating with you to improve the lives of your patients.

      Hackensack University testimonial for Philips

      Innovating for effective, efficient SHD procedures

      Hackensack University Medical Center delivers innovative, patient-centered care in its interventional suites with Philips Azurion with FlexArm image- guided therapy system.
      "All the cath labs I've ever worked, the last almost 50 years, everyone was supposed to move around the cath lab. This is the first one that basically the equipment can adapt to where you are. You can position wherever you need it and that to me was the big difference."

      Dr. Carlos E. Ruiz, MD, PhD

      Hackensack University Medical Center

      Ready to see how our SHD solutions can help you achieve procedural confidence and efficiency?

