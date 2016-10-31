Search terms

Cardiac imaging
Cardiac MR

Cardiac imaging

Leading the way in precision diagnosis

 

The rapidly growing demand for Cardiac examinations is generating an increasing tension between the cost of care and diagnostic confidence. Strengthen your clinical confidence and cardiac care efficiency with smart diagnostic systems, optimized workflows and integrated patient data. Empower a precise diagnosis and clear care pathway for every patient with robust insights integrated into workflows along the patient journey.

Clinical images

bTFE 4 chamber Compressed SENSE
bTFE left ventricular outflow tract
T2w TSE Black Blood Compressed SENSE
3D bTFE Whole Heart
3D PSIR SA
3D PSIR LA
T2 Map
T2* Map
bTFE 4 chamber view obese patient
Coronaries LCX
T1 Map
T1 Map post-gado

Videos

MyoStrain

Sebastian Kelle, MD, FESC, FAHA, FSCMR


Professor of Cardiac MRI,

Head of Cardiac MRI/Director MRI Core Lad for the German Heart Center Berlin & Charite University Medicine Berlin, Germany

MyoStrain

Ramad Danrad, MD


Associate Professor of Clinical Radiology,

Associate Professor of Internal Medicine,

for LSU Health New Orleans, USA

On Demand webinar

 

Strengthening clinical confidence and cardiac imaging efficiency

 

In this webinar, Prof. Sebastian Kelle and Prof. Raman Danrad are sharing their experiences utilizing a 1.5T MR system and spectral CT for improved cardiac imaging. They are also discussing the perspectives on the current impact of COVID-19 and talk about new clinical guidance for managing the disease into its post acute phase.

Watch webinar

Features

cardiac

Rapidly identifying asymptomatic patients at risk of heart failure1

 

Traditional diagnostics lack the visibility needed to see the effects of cardiac treatment or detect dysfunction before symptoms occur. By combining the Philips MRI acquisition sequence Fast-SENC with the analysis tool MyoStrain by Myocardial Solutions, early and subtle changes in the heart function can be directly measured.

cardiac MR imaging

Prenatal Diagnosis of Cardiac Disease with Fetal Cardiac MR

 

By combining smart-sync2 developed by Northh Medical, an MRI compatible Doppler ultrasound system, with a Philips MR system, we made prenatal fetal cardiac MR possible to provide additional diagnostic information that can help for fetal congenital heart disease diagnosis, if echocardiography is inconclusive.

Clinical confidence in cardiac MR

Clinical confidence in cardiac MR

 

Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.

Accelerate workflow for your cardiac exams

Accelerate workflow for your cardiac exams

 

IntelliSpace Portal offers a Comprehensive Cardiac MRI Suite, providing dedicated workflows for functional analysis, viability, LGE, cardiac mapping assessment and RV/LV functional analysis in less than 5 min. per case3.

Up to 40% reduction in breathholds

Up to 40% reduction in breathholds

 

Addition of Compressed SENSE to your cardiac exams reduces the time spent in the MRI scanner for the patient and enables the reduction of breath hold times while maintaining virtually equal image quality6. Compressed SENSE is applicable to both 2D and 3D acquisitions.

Comprehensive cardiac MR imaging

Comprehensive cardiac MR imaging

 

Diagnostic and prognostic utility of cardiac MR is increasing. Assess the anatomy and function of the heart using cine acquisitions, acquire information about perfusion and viability of the cardiac tissue, visualize potential edema with black blood sequence, access and even quantify tissue characterization with CardiacQuant.

Guidance at your fingertips

Guidance at your fingertips

 

VitalScreen provides not only guidance in the placement of the coil, it also offers the possibility to see the ECG signal already in the scanner room. When performing a stress perfusion scan, you do not need to leave the scanner room to monitor the heartrate.

Automated breathing control

Automated breathing control

 

Cardiac examinations contain a lot of breath hold commands. AutoVoice eliminates these repetitive tasks for the MR technologist. In combination with VitalEye, breath hold commands are triggered within the natural breathing cycle of the patient, providing superior image quality4 and a better patient experience.

MR exams for patients with MR Conditional cardiac devices

MR exams for patients with MR Conditional cardiac devices

 

Pacemakers are not a hard contra-indication for CMR, there are many MR Conditional pacemakers. ScanWise Implant5 offers step-by-step guidance to enter condition values of the implant manufacturer and automatically apply these values to the entire examination.  Simplifying your scanning process for patients with MR Conditional implants.

Enhance patient cooperation

Enhance patient cooperation

 

In-bore Connect provides real-time information and guidance to the patient during scanning, enhancing compliance. A personalized progress bar indicates duration and information about scan progress while comfortable headphones allow patients to receive breath hold cues. An immersive video experience distracts and entertains patients while lying in the bore.

Create a premium radiology experience

Create a premium radiology experience

 

Since cardiac patients are usually quite sick, it is even more important to create a patient friendly environment. Ambient Experience solutions is a holistic approach, providing an immersive, multisensory experience. Patients can personalize the MR examination room with dynamic lighting, projection and sounds. This creates positive distraction and reduces stress.

Enhance patient comfort

Enhance patient comfort

 

Offer a comfortable table experience to your patients thanks to the ComfortPlus mattress. An average of 90% of patients in severe discomfort finds it easy to lie still on the ComfortPlus mattress during the exam. The clinical images obtained using the ComfortPlus mattress are of a similarly high diagnostic quality to those acquired witha standard table mattress.

Visualize and evaluate blood flow

Visualize and evaluate blood flow

 

IntelliSpace Portal MR Caas7,8 4D Flow post-processing solution enables generation of 3D volume reconstructions, to visualize and evaluate blood flow in cardiovascular structures, including heart valves, chambers, and vessels, based on cardiovascular MR 4D Flow imaging.

Quantify Myocardial Strain

Quantify Myocardial Strain

 

IntelliSpace Portal MR Caas7,8 Strain9 assists in patient diagnosis and monitoring by providing global strain parameters such as global longitudinal strain (GLS), global circumferential strain (GCS), and global radial strain (GRS), using short and long axis MR images, as well as describing the myocardium deformation- such as shortening, thickening, and lengthening during the cardiac cycle.

MR Body Map

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

Endless possibilities with
Philips MRI systems and solutions

Our integrated MR solutions offer new levels of speed and productivity as they drive confident diagnoses and foster a brighter, more confident future for everyone.

