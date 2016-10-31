Head of Cardiac MRI/Director MRI Core Lad for the German Heart Center Berlin & Charite University Medicine Berlin, Germany
Professor of Cardiac MRI,
Head of Cardiac MRI/Director MRI Core Lad for the German Heart Center Berlin & Charite University Medicine Berlin, Germany
Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, for LSU Health New Orleans, USA
Associate Professor of Clinical Radiology,
Associate Professor of Internal Medicine,
for LSU Health New Orleans, USA
Strengthening clinical confidence and cardiac imaging efficiency In this webinar, Prof. Sebastian Kelle and Prof. Raman Danrad are sharing their experiences utilizing a 1.5T MR system and spectral CT for improved cardiac imaging. They are also discussing the perspectives on the current impact of COVID-19 and talk about new clinical guidance for managing the disease into its post acute phase.
Strengthening clinical confidence and cardiac imaging efficiency
In this webinar, Prof. Sebastian Kelle and Prof. Raman Danrad are sharing their experiences utilizing a 1.5T MR system and spectral CT for improved cardiac imaging. They are also discussing the perspectives on the current impact of COVID-19 and talk about new clinical guidance for managing the disease into its post acute phase.
Traditional diagnostics lack the visibility needed to see the effects of cardiac treatment or detect dysfunction before symptoms occur. By combining the Philips MRI acquisition sequence Fast-SENC with the analysis tool MyoStrain by Myocardial Solutions, early and subtle changes in the heart function can be directly measured.
Traditional diagnostics lack the visibility needed to see the effects of cardiac treatment or detect dysfunction before symptoms occur. By combining the Philips MRI acquisition sequence Fast-SENC with the analysis tool MyoStrain by Myocardial Solutions, early and subtle changes in the heart function can be directly measured.
By combining smart-sync2 developed by Northh Medical, an MRI compatible Doppler ultrasound system, with a Philips MR system, we made prenatal fetal cardiac MR possible to provide additional diagnostic information that can help for fetal congenital heart disease diagnosis, if echocardiography is inconclusive.
By combining smart-sync2 developed by Northh Medical, an MRI compatible Doppler ultrasound system, with a Philips MR system, we made prenatal fetal cardiac MR possible to provide additional diagnostic information that can help for fetal congenital heart disease diagnosis, if echocardiography is inconclusive.
Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
IntelliSpace Portal offers a Comprehensive Cardiac MRI Suite, providing dedicated workflows for functional analysis, viability, LGE, cardiac mapping assessment and RV/LV functional analysis in less than 5 min. per case3.
IntelliSpace Portal offers a Comprehensive Cardiac MRI Suite, providing dedicated workflows for functional analysis, viability, LGE, cardiac mapping assessment and RV/LV functional analysis in less than 5 min. per case3.
Addition of Compressed SENSE to your cardiac exams reduces the time spent in the MRI scanner for the patient and enables the reduction of breath hold times while maintaining virtually equal image quality6. Compressed SENSE is applicable to both 2D and 3D acquisitions.
Addition of Compressed SENSE to your cardiac exams reduces the time spent in the MRI scanner for the patient and enables the reduction of breath hold times while maintaining virtually equal image quality6. Compressed SENSE is applicable to both 2D and 3D acquisitions.
Diagnostic and prognostic utility of cardiac MR is increasing. Assess the anatomy and function of the heart using cine acquisitions, acquire information about perfusion and viability of the cardiac tissue, visualize potential edema with black blood sequence, access and even quantify tissue characterization with CardiacQuant.
Diagnostic and prognostic utility of cardiac MR is increasing. Assess the anatomy and function of the heart using cine acquisitions, acquire information about perfusion and viability of the cardiac tissue, visualize potential edema with black blood sequence, access and even quantify tissue characterization with CardiacQuant.
VitalScreen provides not only guidance in the placement of the coil, it also offers the possibility to see the ECG signal already in the scanner room. When performing a stress perfusion scan, you do not need to leave the scanner room to monitor the heartrate.
VitalScreen provides not only guidance in the placement of the coil, it also offers the possibility to see the ECG signal already in the scanner room. When performing a stress perfusion scan, you do not need to leave the scanner room to monitor the heartrate.
Cardiac examinations contain a lot of breath hold commands. AutoVoice eliminates these repetitive tasks for the MR technologist. In combination with VitalEye, breath hold commands are triggered within the natural breathing cycle of the patient, providing superior image quality4 and a better patient experience.
Cardiac examinations contain a lot of breath hold commands. AutoVoice eliminates these repetitive tasks for the MR technologist. In combination with VitalEye, breath hold commands are triggered within the natural breathing cycle of the patient, providing superior image quality4 and a better patient experience.
Pacemakers are not a hard contra-indication for CMR, there are many MR Conditional pacemakers. ScanWise Implant5 offers step-by-step guidance to enter condition values of the implant manufacturer and automatically apply these values to the entire examination. Simplifying your scanning process for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Pacemakers are not a hard contra-indication for CMR, there are many MR Conditional pacemakers. ScanWise Implant5 offers step-by-step guidance to enter condition values of the implant manufacturer and automatically apply these values to the entire examination. Simplifying your scanning process for patients with MR Conditional implants.
In-bore Connect provides real-time information and guidance to the patient during scanning, enhancing compliance. A personalized progress bar indicates duration and information about scan progress while comfortable headphones allow patients to receive breath hold cues. An immersive video experience distracts and entertains patients while lying in the bore.
In-bore Connect provides real-time information and guidance to the patient during scanning, enhancing compliance. A personalized progress bar indicates duration and information about scan progress while comfortable headphones allow patients to receive breath hold cues. An immersive video experience distracts and entertains patients while lying in the bore.
Since cardiac patients are usually quite sick, it is even more important to create a patient friendly environment. Ambient Experience solutions is a holistic approach, providing an immersive, multisensory experience. Patients can personalize the MR examination room with dynamic lighting, projection and sounds. This creates positive distraction and reduces stress.
Since cardiac patients are usually quite sick, it is even more important to create a patient friendly environment. Ambient Experience solutions is a holistic approach, providing an immersive, multisensory experience. Patients can personalize the MR examination room with dynamic lighting, projection and sounds. This creates positive distraction and reduces stress.
Offer a comfortable table experience to your patients thanks to the ComfortPlus mattress. An average of 90% of patients in severe discomfort finds it easy to lie still on the ComfortPlus mattress during the exam. The clinical images obtained using the ComfortPlus mattress are of a similarly high diagnostic quality to those acquired witha standard table mattress.
Offer a comfortable table experience to your patients thanks to the ComfortPlus mattress. An average of 90% of patients in severe discomfort finds it easy to lie still on the ComfortPlus mattress during the exam. The clinical images obtained using the ComfortPlus mattress are of a similarly high diagnostic quality to those acquired witha standard table mattress.
IntelliSpace Portal MR Caas7,8 4D Flow post-processing solution enables generation of 3D volume reconstructions, to visualize and evaluate blood flow in cardiovascular structures, including heart valves, chambers, and vessels, based on cardiovascular MR 4D Flow imaging.
IntelliSpace Portal MR Caas7,8 4D Flow post-processing solution enables generation of 3D volume reconstructions, to visualize and evaluate blood flow in cardiovascular structures, including heart valves, chambers, and vessels, based on cardiovascular MR 4D Flow imaging.
IntelliSpace Portal MR Caas7,8 Strain9 assists in patient diagnosis and monitoring by providing global strain parameters such as global longitudinal strain (GLS), global circumferential strain (GCS), and global radial strain (GRS), using short and long axis MR images, as well as describing the myocardium deformation- such as shortening, thickening, and lengthening during the cardiac cycle.
IntelliSpace Portal MR Caas7,8 Strain9 assists in patient diagnosis and monitoring by providing global strain parameters such as global longitudinal strain (GLS), global circumferential strain (GCS), and global radial strain (GRS), using short and long axis MR images, as well as describing the myocardium deformation- such as shortening, thickening, and lengthening during the cardiac cycle.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.