Integrating radiology workflows accelerates your path to precision diagnosis

Seven innovations in radiology workflow that are improving efficiency and quality of care
Radiology departments are embracing new and innovative ways of working to help improve operational efficiency, patient and staff experience and, ultimately, outcomes.
How virtual collaboration can improve access to care around the world
The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that two-thirds of the world’s population lack access to basic medical imaging technology11, causing preventable and sometimes fatal delays in diagnosis and treatment. What if we could bridge those gaps in care – virtually?
Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of technologists and imaging directors
What is the current state of staff experience among radiology technologists and administrators? We surveyed 250+ radiology staff working in the US, France, Germany and the UK to find out.
