Five tips for preventing healthcare data breaches

Trust, collaboration the key

The endpoint for any discussion on healthcare cybersecurity and medical information privacy ultimately comes down to one word: trust. In an ecosystem that is composed of multiple stakeholders – industry regulators, healthcare leaders, clinicians, patients and manufacturers of health IT equipment such as Philips Healthcare – each party has a role to play. An area of industry consensus is the need for continued co-ordination between healthcare providers and manufacturers to deal with security concerns. Among healthcare providers, steps are being taken to incorporate cyber security into the technology and network architecture upfront, increase investment in cyber security teams, and take a broader view of the security value chain3. Through collaborating across the healthcare ecosystem, the industry can build on advances made by other critical infrastructure industries, supporting the advantages that digital connectivity will bring for patient care. “There is no one golden solution. Instead of it being a burden, we have to embrace security and privacy into our organizations,” says Michael McNeil, Head of Global Product & Security Services, Philips Healthcare. “Every one of us within this ecosystem needs to play our role in mitigating this threat.”