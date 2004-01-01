Measure the end-tidal CO₂ of respiratory patients using an integrated Masimo CO₂ plug-in module, patient sensors, and IRMA mainstream or ISA sidestream devices. View critical parameters and trends on select Philips IntelliVue monitors.
An Integrated Solution
Philips and Masimo. Working together.
The integration of Masimo’s CO₂ module into Philips IntelliVue monitors is the result of an ongoing partnership aimed at creating innovative tools to drive quality patient care. The Masimo Capnography System uses noninvasive Masimo CO₂ patient sensors to capture and transmit carbon dioxide exhaled at the end of each breath. A Masimo CO₂ measurement device acquires signals from Masimo CO₂ airway adapters and tubing. It then sends this critical patient data directly to a single-slot Masimo CO₂ module, so it can be viewed and evaluated on select Philips IntelliVue monitors.
Multiple Measurements
Increased data for informed clinical decisions.
The Masimo Capnography System displays comprehensive and timely information about patient respiratory performance on Philips IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX750, or MX850 monitors. Integrated Masimo IRMA and ISA measurement devices produce numerics and alarms for etCO₂, imCO₂, airway Respiratory Rate (awRR), and a CO₂ waveform. So you have the detailed patient information to make informed clinical decisions, all in one convenient place – your Philips IntelliVue monitor.
Sidestream and Mainstream
Monitor your patients your way.
Whether your hospital has standardized on a sidestream or mainstream measurement model, the Masimo Capnography System is the right fit for monitoring spontaneously and mechanically assisted breathing patients. It supports both ISA and IRMA gas analyzers, minimizing the need for additional training. It already works the way you do.
Modular Design
Just plug and play.
The Masimo Capnography System is simple to set up, fast to learn, and easy to use. You control all commands using the familiar IntelliVue interface. It can quickly be installed without support from Philips Field Service Engineers. And it is the only etCO₂ plug-in module designed for Philips monitors. Which means it can easily be pulled and replaced for service or maintenance, just like Philips IV modules.
