By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Breakthrough Technology
Reduce false alarms with Masimo SET.
When first introduced as a clinical parameter, pulse oximetry was considered unreliable – resulting in false alarm as high as 90% in ICUs and recovery rooms.³ Masimo Signal Extraction Technology® (SET) solved this problem by using parallel signal processing engines to separate the true arterial signal from sources of noise (including the venous signal). It accurately measures SpO₂ and
pulse rate even during the most challenging clinical conditions – including during patient motion and low perfusion. Masimo SET® technology consistently delivers significantly fewer false alarms and true alarm detection.⁴
Reduce false alarms with Masimo SET.
When first introduced as a clinical parameter, pulse oximetry was considered unreliable – resulting in false alarm as high as 90% in ICUs and recovery rooms.³ Masimo Signal Extraction Technology® (SET) solved this problem by using parallel signal processing engines to separate the true arterial signal from sources of noise (including the venous signal). It accurately measures SpO₂ and
pulse rate even during the most challenging clinical conditions – including during patient motion and low perfusion. Masimo SET® technology consistently delivers significantly fewer false alarms and true alarm detection.⁴
Reduce false alarms with Masimo SET.
When first introduced as a clinical parameter, pulse oximetry was considered unreliable – resulting in false alarm as high as 90% in ICUs and recovery rooms.³ Masimo Signal Extraction Technology® (SET) solved this problem by using parallel signal processing engines to separate the true arterial signal from sources of noise (including the venous signal). It accurately measures SpO₂ and
pulse rate even during the most challenging clinical conditions – including during patient motion and low perfusion. Masimo SET® technology consistently delivers significantly fewer false alarms and true alarm detection.⁴
Clinically Proven
Performs across the continuum of care.
Over 100 independent studies have shown that Masimo SET® outperforms other pulse oximetry technologies.¹ For example, in one post-surgical unit, clinicians achieved their goal of zero preventable deaths or brain damage due to opioids over 5 years.⁵ In a PACU, Masimo SET® had a greater than 50% reduction in false alarms compared to other SpO₂ technologies.⁶ And in a study of 122,738 infants, Masimo SET® helped improve critical congenital heart disease screening sensitivity to 93%.⁷ Whether used to monitor neonate, pediatric, and adult patients, Masimo SET helps you to make informed care decisions.
Performs across the continuum of care.
Over 100 independent studies have shown that Masimo SET® outperforms other pulse oximetry technologies.¹ For example, in one post-surgical unit, clinicians achieved their goal of zero preventable deaths or brain damage due to opioids over 5 years.⁵ In a PACU, Masimo SET® had a greater than 50% reduction in false alarms compared to other SpO₂ technologies.⁶ And in a study of 122,738 infants, Masimo SET® helped improve critical congenital heart disease screening sensitivity to 93%.⁷ Whether used to monitor neonate, pediatric, and adult patients, Masimo SET helps you to make informed care decisions.
Performs across the continuum of care.
Over 100 independent studies have shown that Masimo SET® outperforms other pulse oximetry technologies.¹ For example, in one post-surgical unit, clinicians achieved their goal of zero preventable deaths or brain damage due to opioids over 5 years.⁵ In a PACU, Masimo SET® had a greater than 50% reduction in false alarms compared to other SpO₂ technologies.⁶ And in a study of 122,738 infants, Masimo SET® helped improve critical congenital heart disease screening sensitivity to 93%.⁷ Whether used to monitor neonate, pediatric, and adult patients, Masimo SET helps you to make informed care decisions.
Efficient Care Delivery
Reduce the costs and complexity of care.
Thousands of hospitals around the world count on clinically proven Masimo SET technology to help simplify workflow and manage the cost of patient care. The integration of Masimo SpO₂ with IntelliVue patient monitoring can lead to reductions in sensor usage, arterial blood gas testing, oxygen requirements, and false alarms.⁸ Typical savings include the potential for fewer arterial blood draws in critically ill patient⁹, lower oxygen requirements in the ICU¹⁰, and a considerable decrease in false alarms with higher specificity.¹¹ All adding up to measurable annual cost savings.
Reduce the costs and complexity of care.
Thousands of hospitals around the world count on clinically proven Masimo SET technology to help simplify workflow and manage the cost of patient care. The integration of Masimo SpO₂ with IntelliVue patient monitoring can lead to reductions in sensor usage, arterial blood gas testing, oxygen requirements, and false alarms.⁸ Typical savings include the potential for fewer arterial blood draws in critically ill patient⁹, lower oxygen requirements in the ICU¹⁰, and a considerable decrease in false alarms with higher specificity.¹¹ All adding up to measurable annual cost savings.
Reduce the costs and complexity of care.
Thousands of hospitals around the world count on clinically proven Masimo SET technology to help simplify workflow and manage the cost of patient care. The integration of Masimo SpO₂ with IntelliVue patient monitoring can lead to reductions in sensor usage, arterial blood gas testing, oxygen requirements, and false alarms.⁸ Typical savings include the potential for fewer arterial blood draws in critically ill patient⁹, lower oxygen requirements in the ICU¹⁰, and a considerable decrease in false alarms with higher specificity.¹¹ All adding up to measurable annual cost savings.
Modular Design
Just plug and play.
The Masimo SET® system uses noninvasive Masimo LNOP finger sensors to capture functional oxygen saturation of SpO₂, pulse rate, and perfusion index. It transmits patient data directly to a single-slot Masimo SET® Module housed in a Philips IntelliVue MX500 and MX550 internal module rack – or the Philips IntelliVue MX700, MX800, MX750, and MX850 external module rack. So you can see and control your clinical data on a single screen using the familiar IntelliVue interface.
Just plug and play.
The Masimo SET® system uses noninvasive Masimo LNOP finger sensors to capture functional oxygen saturation of SpO₂, pulse rate, and perfusion index. It transmits patient data directly to a single-slot Masimo SET® Module housed in a Philips IntelliVue MX500 and MX550 internal module rack – or the Philips IntelliVue MX700, MX800, MX750, and MX850 external module rack. So you can see and control your clinical data on a single screen using the familiar IntelliVue interface.
Just plug and play.
The Masimo SET® system uses noninvasive Masimo LNOP finger sensors to capture functional oxygen saturation of SpO₂, pulse rate, and perfusion index. It transmits patient data directly to a single-slot Masimo SET® Module housed in a Philips IntelliVue MX500 and MX550 internal module rack – or the Philips IntelliVue MX700, MX800, MX750, and MX850 external module rack. So you can see and control your clinical data on a single screen using the familiar IntelliVue interface.
When first introduced as a clinical parameter, pulse oximetry was considered unreliable – resulting in false alarm as high as 90% in ICUs and recovery rooms.³ Masimo Signal Extraction Technology® (SET) solved this problem by using parallel signal processing engines to separate the true arterial signal from sources of noise (including the venous signal). It accurately measures SpO₂ and
pulse rate even during the most challenging clinical conditions – including during patient motion and low perfusion. Masimo SET® technology consistently delivers significantly fewer false alarms and true alarm detection.⁴
Reduce false alarms with Masimo SET.
When first introduced as a clinical parameter, pulse oximetry was considered unreliable – resulting in false alarm as high as 90% in ICUs and recovery rooms.³ Masimo Signal Extraction Technology® (SET) solved this problem by using parallel signal processing engines to separate the true arterial signal from sources of noise (including the venous signal). It accurately measures SpO₂ and
pulse rate even during the most challenging clinical conditions – including during patient motion and low perfusion. Masimo SET® technology consistently delivers significantly fewer false alarms and true alarm detection.⁴
Reduce false alarms with Masimo SET.
When first introduced as a clinical parameter, pulse oximetry was considered unreliable – resulting in false alarm as high as 90% in ICUs and recovery rooms.³ Masimo Signal Extraction Technology® (SET) solved this problem by using parallel signal processing engines to separate the true arterial signal from sources of noise (including the venous signal). It accurately measures SpO₂ and
pulse rate even during the most challenging clinical conditions – including during patient motion and low perfusion. Masimo SET® technology consistently delivers significantly fewer false alarms and true alarm detection.⁴
Clinically Proven
Performs across the continuum of care.
Over 100 independent studies have shown that Masimo SET® outperforms other pulse oximetry technologies.¹ For example, in one post-surgical unit, clinicians achieved their goal of zero preventable deaths or brain damage due to opioids over 5 years.⁵ In a PACU, Masimo SET® had a greater than 50% reduction in false alarms compared to other SpO₂ technologies.⁶ And in a study of 122,738 infants, Masimo SET® helped improve critical congenital heart disease screening sensitivity to 93%.⁷ Whether used to monitor neonate, pediatric, and adult patients, Masimo SET helps you to make informed care decisions.
Performs across the continuum of care.
Over 100 independent studies have shown that Masimo SET® outperforms other pulse oximetry technologies.¹ For example, in one post-surgical unit, clinicians achieved their goal of zero preventable deaths or brain damage due to opioids over 5 years.⁵ In a PACU, Masimo SET® had a greater than 50% reduction in false alarms compared to other SpO₂ technologies.⁶ And in a study of 122,738 infants, Masimo SET® helped improve critical congenital heart disease screening sensitivity to 93%.⁷ Whether used to monitor neonate, pediatric, and adult patients, Masimo SET helps you to make informed care decisions.
Performs across the continuum of care.
Over 100 independent studies have shown that Masimo SET® outperforms other pulse oximetry technologies.¹ For example, in one post-surgical unit, clinicians achieved their goal of zero preventable deaths or brain damage due to opioids over 5 years.⁵ In a PACU, Masimo SET® had a greater than 50% reduction in false alarms compared to other SpO₂ technologies.⁶ And in a study of 122,738 infants, Masimo SET® helped improve critical congenital heart disease screening sensitivity to 93%.⁷ Whether used to monitor neonate, pediatric, and adult patients, Masimo SET helps you to make informed care decisions.
Efficient Care Delivery
Reduce the costs and complexity of care.
Thousands of hospitals around the world count on clinically proven Masimo SET technology to help simplify workflow and manage the cost of patient care. The integration of Masimo SpO₂ with IntelliVue patient monitoring can lead to reductions in sensor usage, arterial blood gas testing, oxygen requirements, and false alarms.⁸ Typical savings include the potential for fewer arterial blood draws in critically ill patient⁹, lower oxygen requirements in the ICU¹⁰, and a considerable decrease in false alarms with higher specificity.¹¹ All adding up to measurable annual cost savings.
Reduce the costs and complexity of care.
Thousands of hospitals around the world count on clinically proven Masimo SET technology to help simplify workflow and manage the cost of patient care. The integration of Masimo SpO₂ with IntelliVue patient monitoring can lead to reductions in sensor usage, arterial blood gas testing, oxygen requirements, and false alarms.⁸ Typical savings include the potential for fewer arterial blood draws in critically ill patient⁹, lower oxygen requirements in the ICU¹⁰, and a considerable decrease in false alarms with higher specificity.¹¹ All adding up to measurable annual cost savings.
Reduce the costs and complexity of care.
Thousands of hospitals around the world count on clinically proven Masimo SET technology to help simplify workflow and manage the cost of patient care. The integration of Masimo SpO₂ with IntelliVue patient monitoring can lead to reductions in sensor usage, arterial blood gas testing, oxygen requirements, and false alarms.⁸ Typical savings include the potential for fewer arterial blood draws in critically ill patient⁹, lower oxygen requirements in the ICU¹⁰, and a considerable decrease in false alarms with higher specificity.¹¹ All adding up to measurable annual cost savings.
Modular Design
Just plug and play.
The Masimo SET® system uses noninvasive Masimo LNOP finger sensors to capture functional oxygen saturation of SpO₂, pulse rate, and perfusion index. It transmits patient data directly to a single-slot Masimo SET® Module housed in a Philips IntelliVue MX500 and MX550 internal module rack – or the Philips IntelliVue MX700, MX800, MX750, and MX850 external module rack. So you can see and control your clinical data on a single screen using the familiar IntelliVue interface.
Just plug and play.
The Masimo SET® system uses noninvasive Masimo LNOP finger sensors to capture functional oxygen saturation of SpO₂, pulse rate, and perfusion index. It transmits patient data directly to a single-slot Masimo SET® Module housed in a Philips IntelliVue MX500 and MX550 internal module rack – or the Philips IntelliVue MX700, MX800, MX750, and MX850 external module rack. So you can see and control your clinical data on a single screen using the familiar IntelliVue interface.
Just plug and play.
The Masimo SET® system uses noninvasive Masimo LNOP finger sensors to capture functional oxygen saturation of SpO₂, pulse rate, and perfusion index. It transmits patient data directly to a single-slot Masimo SET® Module housed in a Philips IntelliVue MX500 and MX550 internal module rack – or the Philips IntelliVue MX700, MX800, MX750, and MX850 external module rack. So you can see and control your clinical data on a single screen using the familiar IntelliVue interface.
1. Published clinical studies on Masimo SET® can be found at http://www.masimo.com.
2. U.S. News & World Report, Best Hospitals 2015 Edition.
3. Malviya S., Reynolds P.I., Voepel-Lewis T., Siewert M., Watson D., Tait A.R., Tremper K. Anesth Analg. 2000 Jun;90(6):1336-40.
4. In a study of challenging conditions of motion and low perfusion, competitor pulse oximetry technology demonstrated 43% missed true alarms and 28% false alarms. Masimo SET® demonstrated 3% and 5% respectively. Shah N et al. J Clin Anesth. 2012 Aug;24(5):385-91.
5. Taenzer A et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012.
6. Malviya S et al. False Alarms and Sensitivity of Conventional Pulse Oximetry Versus the Masimo SET® Technology in the Pediatric Postanesthesia Care Unit. Anesth Analg 2000; 90(6):1336-1340.
7. Zhao et al. Pulse oximetry with clinical assessment to screen for congenital heart disease in neonates in China: a prospective study. Lancet 2014 Aug 30;384(9945):747-54.
9. Durbin C.G. Jr., Rostow S.K. More Reliable Oximetry Reduces the Frequency of Arterial Blood Gas Analyses and Hastens Oxygen Weaning after Cardiac Surgery: A Prospective, Randomized Trial of the Clinical Impact of a New Technology. Crit Care Med. 2002 Aug;30(8):1735-40.
10. Patel D.S., Rezkalla R. Weaning protocol possible with pulse oximetry technology. Advance for Resp Care Managers. 2000: 9(9):86.
11. Shah N., Ragaswamy H.B., Govindugari K., Estanol L. Performance of Three New Generation Pulse Oximeters During Motion and Low Perfusion in Volunteers. J Clin Anesth. 2012;24(5):385-91.
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability