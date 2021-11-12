Put your data to use

Clinical Insights Manager includes Philips Alarm Insights Manager, a web-based application that provides deeper insights into the overall alarm status through an interactive and intuitive dashboard. It can help you identify actionable insights into alarm system quality to combat alarm fatigue, improve alarm accuracy and establish and share best practices. It also lets you assess alarm burden and management over hours, days, weeks, or months, by clinic or unit, or by patient/alarm type and severity. It allows you to create and set benchmarks for continuous improvements, and to prepare both standard and ad-hoc alarm reports.