mC12-3

Tightly curved PureWave Transducer

Elevates pediatric imaging with PureWave performance – 30% more penetration than C8-5 transducer* delivers versatility in applications across a variety of patient sizes

Features
Ergonomics

Unique ergonomic design with rounded edges for superb patient comfort

XRES Pro

Supports latest XRES Pro image processing for elevated tissue conspicuity

Pediatrics

Optimized for pediatrics: Neo head, Preemie head, Ped Abd, Ped Bowel

MFI

Supports MFI and MFI HD modes

CEUS

Supports pediatric CEUS capability for liver microcirculation and CE based VCUG

Specifications

Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 12-3 MHz
Number of elements
  • 160
Field of view
  • 90
Aperture
  • 16 mm
Array type
  • Tightly curved PureWave
  • *Internal measurement report comparing C8-5 and mC12-3 transducers

