Lithium Ion battery pack, 9 cells, 7800mAh is for use with patient monitors and cardiographs. Battery can provide information on battery heat, charging cycles and battery lifetime that can be read by host devices with software supporting this feature. This battery uses System Management Busy (SMBus) v1.1- a two-wire bus for the purpose of lightweight communication, to interconnect with host device to provide battery management information.
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|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
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