Conversion kit including inlets and Allen Keys for NBP Standard Compliance Transition. The procedure of performing a device conversion consists of the exact same steps as when exchanging an NBP device connector (e.g., for repair/maintenance purposes) and is therefore already well established and documented in our Service Guide.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?