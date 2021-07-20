Affordable total cost of ownership per digitized slide

The SG300 is designed to for medium to large laboratories that are running a traditional workflow with large batches of slides are processed for scanning at a few occasions per day. Offering high image quality, full automation and same first time right rate as the SG60, the SG300 enables high, clinical representative, throughput through it's scan speed, slide handling and non-rectangular ROI optimization. This results in n short turnaround times and a very low total cost of ownership (TCO/slide) as overnight scanning enables high utilization of the SG300.