Pathology Scanner Second Generation SG60 It's not just a digital solution.

It's about getting answers quickly. Meet the fully automated pathology scanner* designed to accommodate laboratories with a lean workflow and need to scan small batches of slides to achieve operational excellence and short turnaround times by scanning batches in parallel. With a high first time right, high throughput, load and walk away scanning, the SG60 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. *It has market clearance in EEA (European Economic Area), United Kingdom, Ireland and Singapore. Specific conditions apply to the USA market.