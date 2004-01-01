Practical innovation - The lightest and smallest nasal mask that makes minimal contact with the face and offers simplicity, comfort and seal.
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Easy to use
Clinician recommended
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Easy to use
Clinician recommended
Philips Respironics is bringing the comfort and sealing power of gel to nasal pillows. The Nuance gel pillows mask represents the new choice for better sleep therapy for clinicians, home care providers, and patients.
EncorePro 2 is a desktop-based system designed to make it easy and efficient for sleep and respiratory professionals to manage patient compliance and therapy.
Patients with facial hair, dentures, facial irregularities, nasal bridge breakdown, or even claustrophobia need a comfortable mask—and FitLife is the total solutions product that can help you easily fit these patients.
With the addition of a gel cushion option, Philips Respironics has made the ingeniously-simple Amara face mask even more brilliant. Your patients can now choose the type of comfort they prefer in their cushion with gel or silicone options.
Wisp combines the performance and comfort of a nasal mask with the aesthetic elegance of a pillows mask. With its minimally invasive design and superior seal, Wisp delivers the comfort and performance your patients deserve.
Bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) can mean the difference between compliance and noncompliance for patients struggling to adapt to CPAP therapy. It emulates natural breathing through pressure relief, for an enhanced level of comfort.
Easily and efficiently treat your most complicated sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) patients.
