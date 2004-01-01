Until now, oxygen concentrators have been very similar - heavy, bulky, noisy, or requiring frequent maintenance. EverFlo from Respironics is a unique stationary concentrator that delivers what homecare providers want and patients deserve.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
Input Voltage
120 +/- 10% VAC
Average Power Consumption
350 W
Input Frequency
60 Hz
OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels
Low Oxygen (82%) and Very Low Oxygen (70%)
Oxygen concentration* (at 5 LPM)
93 +/- 3 %
Liter Flow
0.5-5 l/min
Outlet Pressure
5.5 PSI
Weight
14 (31) kg (lbs)
Operating Temperature
12°C to 32°C/55°F to 90°F
Sound level
45 (typical) dB
Storage/Transport Humidity
-34°C to 71°C (-30°F to 160°F) up to 95% relative humidity
Operating Humidity
up to 95 %
Operating Altitude
0 to 2286 m (0 to 7500 ft)
Device operation above or outside of the specified voltage, LPM, temperature, humidity and/or altitude values may decrease oxygen concentration levels.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.