InnoSpire Elegance

Compressor nebulizer system

A powerful compressor and a compact design combine to create a nebulizer system you and your patients will value. The InnoSpire Elegance from Philips Respironics, provides fast, efficient and reliable drug delivery to patients at home.

Features
Active Venturi system for faster delivery

Essence works efficiently with SideStream nebulizers that feature an active Venturi system and provide air flow in addition to that supplied by the compressor, resulting in faster drug delivery and shorter treatment times. They are easy to use with fewer parts to assemble or clean than other conventional nebulizers. SideStream's unique design provides consistent delivery of medication time after time.

Compact design

Compact design weighs only 3.3 lbs

This elegant performer weighs only 3.3 pounds and works efficiently with proven SideStream aerosol technology. It includes a handset, docking station, filter and power cord and is covered by a 3-year warranty. Elegance is compliant with the international safety and essential performance standard IEC 60601-1 third edition and its amendments.

SideStream Plus nebulizer

SideStream Plus nebulizer to enhance drug delivery

The breath-enhanced SideStream Plus nebulizer features an easy-action inspiratory valve that opens on inspiration to boost medication delivery and closes on exhalation, preserving medication and reducing waste.* Less pressure is required to open the inspiratory valve compared to other breath-enhanced nebulizers.** There’s no need to remove the valve when using a mask, making treatments easy for pediatric and elderly patients.

  • Active Venturi system
  • Compact design
  • SideStream Plus nebulizer
Active Venturi system for faster delivery

Essence works efficiently with SideStream nebulizers that feature an active Venturi system and provide air flow in addition to that supplied by the compressor, resulting in faster drug delivery and shorter treatment times. They are easy to use with fewer parts to assemble or clean than other conventional nebulizers. SideStream's unique design provides consistent delivery of medication time after time.

Compact design

Compact design weighs only 3.3 lbs

This elegant performer weighs only 3.3 pounds and works efficiently with proven SideStream aerosol technology. It includes a handset, docking station, filter and power cord and is covered by a 3-year warranty. Elegance is compliant with the international safety and essential performance standard IEC 60601-1 third edition and its amendments.

SideStream Plus nebulizer

SideStream Plus nebulizer to enhance drug delivery

The breath-enhanced SideStream Plus nebulizer features an easy-action inspiratory valve that opens on inspiration to boost medication delivery and closes on exhalation, preserving medication and reducing waste.* Less pressure is required to open the inspiratory valve compared to other breath-enhanced nebulizers.** There’s no need to remove the valve when using a mask, making treatments easy for pediatric and elderly patients.

Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Specifications

Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Weight
  • 3.3 lb
Size
  • 4.2 x 6.5 x 6.5 in
Capacity
Capacity
Nebulization capacity
  • 8 ml
MMAD
  • 80% <lt/> 5 microns
Support
Support
Warranty
  • 3 year(s)
Operating parameters
Operating parameters
Treatment time
  • 5 to 7 minute(s)
Maximum pressure
  • 44 PSI
Maximum flow rate
  • 9.4 l/min
Operating flow rate
  • 7 LPM @ 10 psi
Mode of operation
  • Continuous
Power
Power
Electrical rating/power
  • 120 V / 60 Hz, 1.7 Amp
  • * Performance characterization of the new SideStream Plus breath enhanced jet nebulizer.
  • ** Data on file.

