The OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber is smaller than most conventional chambers. OptiChamber Diamond's intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages, at home or in the hospital.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely
Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely
Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely
Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths
Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths
Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths
Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold
Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold
Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold
Easy disassembly for maintenance
Easy disassembly for maintenance
Easy disassembly for maintenance
Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale
Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale
Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale
Adapter securely holds MDIs in place
Adapter securely holds MDIs in place
Adapter securely holds MDIs in place
High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique
High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique
High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique
LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance
LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance
LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance
Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling
Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling
Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling
Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely
Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely
Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely
Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths
Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths
Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths
Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold
Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold
Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold
Easy disassembly for maintenance
Easy disassembly for maintenance
Easy disassembly for maintenance
Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale
Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale
Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale
Adapter securely holds MDIs in place
Adapter securely holds MDIs in place
Adapter securely holds MDIs in place
High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique
High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique
High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique
LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance
LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance
LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance
Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling
Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling
Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling
|Volume
|
|Length
|
|Mouthpiece
|
|Chamber
|
|LiteTouch mask
|
|Valves
|
|Maintenance
|
|Life span data
|
|BPA
|
|Volume
|
|Length
|
|Chamber
|
|LiteTouch mask
|
|Volume
|
|Length
|
|Mouthpiece
|
|Chamber
|
|LiteTouch mask
|
|Valves
|
|Maintenance
|
|Life span data
|
|BPA
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.