Specially designed patient masks for adult and pediatric patients are recommended for use with the SideStream high-efficiency nebulizers to enhance drug delivery. These reusable masks are contoured to fit the face.
Faster treatment times
Choice of nebulizers to reduce costs
SideStream Adult Mask for ages 6 and up
Proven SideStream technology is effective
SideStream Pediatric Mask for ages 5 and under.
