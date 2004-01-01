The Alice 6 LDe system provides your busy lab with the base set of channels needed to meet AASM standards ,while allowing staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Use the Alice 6 LDE system to provide routine PSGs efficiently.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Integrated RIP driver reduces connections
Integrated RIP driver reduces connections
Integrated RIP driver reduces connections
Easy-to-use head box for more comfort and less effort
Easy-to-use head box for more comfort and less effort
Easy-to-use head box for more comfort and less effort
Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring
Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring
Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring
Simple architecture reduces cables
Simple architecture reduces cables
Simple architecture reduces cables
OmniLab integration reduces clutter
OmniLab integration reduces clutter
OmniLab integration reduces clutter
Sleepware G3 diagnostic software expands capabilities
Sleepware G3 diagnostic software expands capabilities
Sleepware G3 diagnostic software expands capabilities
Integrated RIP driver reduces connections
Integrated RIP driver reduces connections
Integrated RIP driver reduces connections
Easy-to-use head box for more comfort and less effort
Easy-to-use head box for more comfort and less effort
Easy-to-use head box for more comfort and less effort
Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring
Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring
Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring
Simple architecture reduces cables
Simple architecture reduces cables
Simple architecture reduces cables
OmniLab integration reduces clutter
OmniLab integration reduces clutter
OmniLab integration reduces clutter
Sleepware G3 diagnostic software expands capabilities
Sleepware G3 diagnostic software expands capabilities
Sleepware G3 diagnostic software expands capabilities
|Total channels
|
|EXG channels
|
|Dedicated EMG
|
|Referential
|
|ECG
|
|Automatic chin referencing
|
|Flow
|
|Signal resolution/bit
|
|Snore
|
|Body position
|
|Actimeter inputs
|
|light sensor
|
|effort (chest/abdominal)
|
|Aux inputs/DC inputs
|
|Battery
|
|Max sampling rate
|
|Max storage rate
|
|Electrode interface
|
|Pulse transit time
|
|Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
|
|Bedside display
|
|Connectivity
|
|Pulse oximetry
|
|Internal memory/data storage
|
|Video
|
|Audio
|
|Warranty
|
|Total channels
|
|EXG channels
|
|Internal memory/data storage
|
|Video
|
|Total channels
|
|EXG channels
|
|Dedicated EMG
|
|Referential
|
|ECG
|
|Automatic chin referencing
|
|Flow
|
|Signal resolution/bit
|
|Snore
|
|Body position
|
|Actimeter inputs
|
|light sensor
|
|effort (chest/abdominal)
|
|Aux inputs/DC inputs
|
|Battery
|
|Max sampling rate
|
|Max storage rate
|
|Electrode interface
|
|Pulse transit time
|
|Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
|
|Bedside display
|
|Connectivity
|
|Pulse oximetry
|
|Internal memory/data storage
|
|Video
|
|Audio
|
|Warranty
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.