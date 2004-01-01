Search terms

Diagnostic sleep system

The Alice 6 LDe system provides your busy lab with the base set of channels needed to meet AASM standards ,while allowing staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Use the Alice 6 LDE system to provide routine PSGs efficiently.

Features
Integrated RIP driver

Integrated RIP driver reduces connections

Set-up patients faster and easier. The integrated RIP driver, dedicated differential pressure transducer, and "keyhole" inputs reduce the number of connections during hook-up.

Easy-to-use head box

Easy-to-use head box for more comfort and less effort

The head box perfectly balances a compact form-factor with easy-to-identify and use inputs.

Patent-pending chin EMG technology

Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring

Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.

Simple architecture

Simple architecture reduces cables

Only two LAN cables are required from the patient room to support routine PSGs. They provide data, Philips Respironics therapy control, intercom, audio, and video.

OmniLab integration

OmniLab integration reduces clutter

No interface modules or extra cabling are needed because the system connects directly with the OmniLab Advanced therapy device.

Sleepware G3 diagnostic software

Sleepware G3 diagnostic software expands capabilities

TheAlice 6 LDE system is powered by Sleepware G3 sleep diagnostic software, the same software used in our other Alice diagnostic products. Sleepware G3 has a robust platform with enhanced functionality to help busy lab managers better meet their workﬂow needs, regardless of their lab size.

  • Integrated RIP driver
  • Easy-to-use head box
  • Patent-pending chin EMG technology
  • Simple architecture
Specifications

Alice 6 LDE
Alice 6 LDE
Total channels
  • 31 channels
EXG channels
  • 5 EMG, 6 EEG, 2 EOG
Dedicated EMG
  • 3 channels
Referential
  • 6 EEG, 2 EOG
ECG
  • 1
Automatic chin referencing
  • Yes
Flow
  • dedicated differential pressure transducer, snore from cannula Yes
Signal resolution/bit
  • 16 bit
Snore
  • Yes
Body position
  • 1
Actimeter inputs
  • 2
light sensor
  • optional accessory
effort (chest/abdominal)
  • zRIP inductance integrated RIP driver
Aux inputs/DC inputs
  • 8
Battery
  • No
Max sampling rate
  • 2000 Hz
Max storage rate
  • 500 Hz
Electrode interface
  • Intuitive image
Pulse transit time
  • No
Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
  • Yes
Bedside display
  • No
Connectivity
  • capable (wired ethernet)
Pulse oximetry
  • Masimo
Alice 6 LDxS
Alice 6 LDxS
Internal memory/data storage
  • 60 GB hard drive
Video
  • networked
Audio
  • integrated with video
Warranty
  • 1 year(s)
