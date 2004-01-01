Search terms

Alice 6 LDx

Diagnostic sleep system

Find similar products

The Alice 6 LDx is a full-featured, easy-to-understand diagnostic sleep system. It allows staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Pair the base station with the LDxS head box for 19 EEG inputs or the LDxN for 32 EEG inputs.

Contact us
Features
Integrated RIP driver

Integrated RIP driver reduces connections

Set-up patients faster and easier. The integrated RIP driver, dedicated differential pressure transducer, and "keyhole" inputs reduce the number of connections during hook-up.

Integrated RIP driver reduces connections

Set-up patients faster and easier. The integrated RIP driver, dedicated differential pressure transducer, and "keyhole" inputs reduce the number of connections during hook-up.

Integrated RIP driver reduces connections

Set-up patients faster and easier. The integrated RIP driver, dedicated differential pressure transducer, and "keyhole" inputs reduce the number of connections during hook-up.
Patent-pending chin EMG technology

Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring

Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.

Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring

Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.

Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring

Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.
Continuous impedance recording

Continuous impedance recording for quality control

Glossary: not available

Continuous impedance recording for quality control

Glossary: not available

Continuous impedance recording for quality control

Glossary: not available
Two configurations

Two configurations for diagnostic flexiblity

The Alice 6 LDx base station works with two head boxes so it’s easy to have the right capability where, and when, you need it. The LDxS head box offers 19 EEG inputs and the LDxN head box offers 32 EEG inputs.

Two configurations for diagnostic flexiblity

The Alice 6 LDx base station works with two head boxes so it’s easy to have the right capability where, and when, you need it. The LDxS head box offers 19 EEG inputs and the LDxN head box offers 32 EEG inputs.

Two configurations for diagnostic flexiblity

The Alice 6 LDx base station works with two head boxes so it’s easy to have the right capability where, and when, you need it. The LDxS head box offers 19 EEG inputs and the LDxN head box offers 32 EEG inputs.
  • Integrated RIP driver
  • Patent-pending chin EMG technology
  • Continuous impedance recording
  • Two configurations
See all features
Integrated RIP driver

Integrated RIP driver reduces connections

Set-up patients faster and easier. The integrated RIP driver, dedicated differential pressure transducer, and "keyhole" inputs reduce the number of connections during hook-up.

Integrated RIP driver reduces connections

Set-up patients faster and easier. The integrated RIP driver, dedicated differential pressure transducer, and "keyhole" inputs reduce the number of connections during hook-up.

Integrated RIP driver reduces connections

Set-up patients faster and easier. The integrated RIP driver, dedicated differential pressure transducer, and "keyhole" inputs reduce the number of connections during hook-up.
Patent-pending chin EMG technology

Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring

Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.

Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring

Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.

Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring

Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.
Continuous impedance recording

Continuous impedance recording for quality control

Glossary: not available

Continuous impedance recording for quality control

Glossary: not available

Continuous impedance recording for quality control

Glossary: not available
Two configurations

Two configurations for diagnostic flexiblity

The Alice 6 LDx base station works with two head boxes so it’s easy to have the right capability where, and when, you need it. The LDxS head box offers 19 EEG inputs and the LDxN head box offers 32 EEG inputs.

Two configurations for diagnostic flexiblity

The Alice 6 LDx base station works with two head boxes so it’s easy to have the right capability where, and when, you need it. The LDxS head box offers 19 EEG inputs and the LDxN head box offers 32 EEG inputs.

Two configurations for diagnostic flexiblity

The Alice 6 LDx base station works with two head boxes so it’s easy to have the right capability where, and when, you need it. The LDxS head box offers 19 EEG inputs and the LDxN head box offers 32 EEG inputs.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

Specifications

Alice 6 LDxN
Alice 6 LDxN
Total channels
  • 68 channels
EEG
  • 32 inputs
Dedicated EMG
  • 5 channels
Chin EMG
  • 3 inputs
Automatic chin EMG referencing
  • Yes
EOG
  • 2 channels
ECG
  • 7 (3 physical and 4 derived) channels
"V" ECG input
  • Yes
Pressure transducer
  • Dedicated differential w/snore
Flow
  • (thermal) Yes
Snore
  • Yes
Body position
  • 1
Actimeter inputs
  • 2
light sensor
  • optional accessory
effort (chest/abdominal)
  • zRIP DuraBelt Integrated RIP driver
Aux inputs/DC inputs
  • 8
Battery
  • No
Signal resolution/bit
  • 16 bit
Max sampling rate
  • 2000 Hz
Max storage rate
  • 500 Hz
Pulse transit time
  • Yes
Electrode interface
  • Intuitive image
Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
  • Yes
Bedside display
  • No
Connectivity
  • capable (wired ethernet)
Pulse oximetry
  • Masimo
Internal memory/data storage
  • 60 GB hard drive
Video
  • networked
Audio
  • integrated with video + VOIP intercom
Warranty
  • 2 year(s)
Alice 6 LDxS
Alice 6 LDxS
Internal memory/data storage
  • 60 GB hard drive
Total channels
  • 55 channels
EEG
  • 19 inputs
Video
  • networked
Audio
  • integrated with video + VOIP intercom
Dedicated EMG
  • 5 channels
Max sampling rate
  • 2000 Hz
Chin EMG
  • 3 inputs
Automatic chin EMG referencing
  • Yes
EOG
  • 2 channels
ECG
  • 7 (3 physical and 4 derived) channels
"V" ECG input
  • Yes
Pressure transducer
  • Dedicated differential w/snore
Flow
  • (thermal) Yes
Snore
  • Yes
Body position
  • 1
Actimeter inputs
  • 2
light sensor
  • optional accessory
effort (chest/abdominal)
  • zRIP DuraBelt Integrated RIP driver
Aux inputs/DC inputs
  • 8
Battery
  • No
Signal resolution/bit
  • 16 bit
Max storage rate
  • 500 Hz
Pulse transit time
  • Yes
Electrode interface
  • Intuitive image
Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
  • Yes
Bedside display
  • No
Connectivity
  • capable (wired ethernet)
Pulse oximetry
  • Masimo
Warranty
  • 2 year(s)
Alice 6 LDxN
Alice 6 LDxN
Total channels
  • 68 channels
EEG
  • 32 inputs
Alice 6 LDxS
Alice 6 LDxS
Internal memory/data storage
  • 60 GB hard drive
Total channels
  • 55 channels
See all specifications
Alice 6 LDxN
Alice 6 LDxN
Total channels
  • 68 channels
EEG
  • 32 inputs
Dedicated EMG
  • 5 channels
Chin EMG
  • 3 inputs
Automatic chin EMG referencing
  • Yes
EOG
  • 2 channels
ECG
  • 7 (3 physical and 4 derived) channels
"V" ECG input
  • Yes
Pressure transducer
  • Dedicated differential w/snore
Flow
  • (thermal) Yes
Snore
  • Yes
Body position
  • 1
Actimeter inputs
  • 2
light sensor
  • optional accessory
effort (chest/abdominal)
  • zRIP DuraBelt Integrated RIP driver
Aux inputs/DC inputs
  • 8
Battery
  • No
Signal resolution/bit
  • 16 bit
Max sampling rate
  • 2000 Hz
Max storage rate
  • 500 Hz
Pulse transit time
  • Yes
Electrode interface
  • Intuitive image
Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
  • Yes
Bedside display
  • No
Connectivity
  • capable (wired ethernet)
Pulse oximetry
  • Masimo
Internal memory/data storage
  • 60 GB hard drive
Video
  • networked
Audio
  • integrated with video + VOIP intercom
Warranty
  • 2 year(s)
Alice 6 LDxS
Alice 6 LDxS
Internal memory/data storage
  • 60 GB hard drive
Total channels
  • 55 channels
EEG
  • 19 inputs
Video
  • networked
Audio
  • integrated with video + VOIP intercom
Dedicated EMG
  • 5 channels
Max sampling rate
  • 2000 Hz
Chin EMG
  • 3 inputs
Automatic chin EMG referencing
  • Yes
EOG
  • 2 channels
ECG
  • 7 (3 physical and 4 derived) channels
"V" ECG input
  • Yes
Pressure transducer
  • Dedicated differential w/snore
Flow
  • (thermal) Yes
Snore
  • Yes
Body position
  • 1
Actimeter inputs
  • 2
light sensor
  • optional accessory
effort (chest/abdominal)
  • zRIP DuraBelt Integrated RIP driver
Aux inputs/DC inputs
  • 8
Battery
  • No
Signal resolution/bit
  • 16 bit
Max storage rate
  • 500 Hz
Pulse transit time
  • Yes
Electrode interface
  • Intuitive image
Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
  • Yes
Bedside display
  • No
Connectivity
  • capable (wired ethernet)
Pulse oximetry
  • Masimo
Warranty
  • 2 year(s)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.