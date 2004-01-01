Search terms

The LNCS DCIP sensor is a reusable sensor designed for use with the systems incorporating Masimo compatible or Masimo approved pulse oximetry technology.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

