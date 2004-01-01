Wisp pediatric evolves the proven Wisp nasal mask design to fit the unique needs of children. It features a child-friendly fabric pattern, a modified cushion shape, a Leak Correction Dial that lets parents and caregivers adjust the mask without removing it, and a suite of family support tools to help provide a positive therapy experience.
