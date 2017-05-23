Search terms
Designed to deliver high-quality noninvasive ventilation while resting comfortably on the face, Philips Respironics AF541 NIV mask features interchangeable under-the-nose and over-the-nose cushions to achieve the benefits of mask rotation while using a single mask.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Simple nose cushion replacement
Simple nose cushion replacement
Simple nose cushion replacement
Adapts to different ventilators
Adapts to different ventilators
Adapts to different ventilators
Respironics headgear for comfort
Respironics headgear for comfort
Respironics headgear for comfort
Supports hospital infection control
Supports hospital infection control
Supports hospital infection control
Adjustable to meet patient needs
Adjustable to meet patient needs
Adjustable to meet patient needs
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows that are easy to attach
Supports transitions of care
Supports transitions of care
Supports transitions of care
Simple nose cushion replacement
Simple nose cushion replacement
Simple nose cushion replacement
Adapts to different ventilators
Adapts to different ventilators
Adapts to different ventilators
Respironics headgear for comfort
Respironics headgear for comfort
Respironics headgear for comfort
Supports hospital infection control
Supports hospital infection control
Supports hospital infection control
Adjustable to meet patient needs
Adjustable to meet patient needs
Adjustable to meet patient needs
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows that are easy to attach
Supports transitions of care
Supports transitions of care
Supports transitions of care
|Headgear
|
|Elbow
|
|Size
|
|Headgear
|
|Elbow
|
|Headgear
|
|Elbow
|
|Size
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.