Mask and tubing bedside organizer

PAP retail accessory

The bedside organizer gives patients a way to conveniently store their mask and tubing without cluttering a nightstand – both at home or during travel. It also keeps the components dust-free and ready for use.

The organizer features a weighted flap to allow it to hang over a nightstand or between a patient’s mattress and box spring. It even features a zippered compartment for the mask and tubing, making the organizer a great travel companion.

The organizer features a weighted flap to allow it to hang over a nightstand or between a patient’s mattress and box spring. It even features a zippered compartment for the mask and tubing, making the organizer a great travel companion.
The organizer features a weighted flap to allow it to hang over a nightstand or between a patient’s mattress and box spring. It even features a zippered compartment for the mask and tubing, making the organizer a great travel companion.
The bedside organizer provides a clean, discreet place to store mask and tubing while not in use. Its design looks right at home in the bedroom also keeps the components dust-free and ready for use.

The bedside organizer provides a clean, discreet place to store mask and tubing while not in use. Its design looks right at home in the bedroom also keeps the components dust-free and ready for use.
The bedside organizer provides a clean, discreet place to store mask and tubing while not in use. Its design looks right at home in the bedroom also keeps the components dust-free and ready for use.
  • Great at home or on the go
  • Fits into patients' lifestyles
The organizer features a weighted flap to allow it to hang over a nightstand or between a patient’s mattress and box spring. It even features a zippered compartment for the mask and tubing, making the organizer a great travel companion.

The organizer features a weighted flap to allow it to hang over a nightstand or between a patient’s mattress and box spring. It even features a zippered compartment for the mask and tubing, making the organizer a great travel companion.
The organizer features a weighted flap to allow it to hang over a nightstand or between a patient’s mattress and box spring. It even features a zippered compartment for the mask and tubing, making the organizer a great travel companion.
The bedside organizer provides a clean, discreet place to store mask and tubing while not in use. Its design looks right at home in the bedroom also keeps the components dust-free and ready for use.

The bedside organizer provides a clean, discreet place to store mask and tubing while not in use. Its design looks right at home in the bedroom also keeps the components dust-free and ready for use.
The bedside organizer provides a clean, discreet place to store mask and tubing while not in use. Its design looks right at home in the bedroom also keeps the components dust-free and ready for use.
Product details
Product details
Contents
  • Bedside organizer (mask and tubing not included)
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • DreamStation and System One sleep therapy devices
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • Sleep therapy
Product Type
  • Sleep therapy accessories
CE certified
  • Not applicable
Dimensions
  • 7.99” w (20.3cm) x 10.94” h (27.8cm) x 3.74” d (9.5cm)
Color
  • Light gray
Material
  • Cotton body and rim. The grip material is latex free.
Ordering information
  • Bedside organizer, single, PN 1122135
