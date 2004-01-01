InnoSpire Go provides a fast and easy therapy experience, with treatment taking as little as 4 minutes.* Utilizing established, clinically proven vibrating mesh technology adopted by hospitals worldwide. InnoSpire Go delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications for respiratory disease.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Reduces treatment time by 25%**
Reduces treatment time by 25%**
Reduces treatment time by 25%**
Reduces treatment time by 25%**
Delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications
Delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications
Delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications
Delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications
Clinically proven mesh technology
Clinically proven mesh technology
Clinically proven mesh technology
Clinically proven mesh technology
Virtually silent operation
Virtually silent operation
Virtually silent operation
Virtually silent operation
Unique two part design
Unique two part design
Unique two part design
Unique two part design
Built-in long life battery
Built-in long life battery
Built-in long life battery
Built-in long life battery
Reduces treatment time by 25%**
Reduces treatment time by 25%**
Reduces treatment time by 25%**
Reduces treatment time by 25%**
Delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications
Delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications
Delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications
Delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications
Clinically proven mesh technology
Clinically proven mesh technology
Clinically proven mesh technology
Clinically proven mesh technology
Virtually silent operation
Virtually silent operation
Virtually silent operation
Virtually silent operation
Unique two part design
Unique two part design
Unique two part design
Unique two part design
Built-in long life battery
Built-in long life battery
Built-in long life battery
Built-in long life battery
|Size
|
|Weight
|
|Battery type
|
|Salbutamol 2.5 ml
|
|Ipratropium bromide 2 ml
|
|Budesonide 2 ml
|
|Handset warranty
|
|Mouthpiece assembly warranty
|
|Charging time
|
|No. of treatments per charge
|
|Size
|
|Weight
|
|Salbutamol 2.5 ml
|
|Ipratropium bromide 2 ml
|
|Size
|
|Weight
|
|Battery type
|
|Salbutamol 2.5 ml
|
|Ipratropium bromide 2 ml
|
|Budesonide 2 ml
|
|Handset warranty
|
|Mouthpiece assembly warranty
|
|Charging time
|
|No. of treatments per charge
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.