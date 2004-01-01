Search terms

InnoSpire Go

A portable, virtually silent mesh nebulizer

InnoSpire Go provides a fast and easy therapy experience, with treatment taking as little as 4 minutes.* Utilizing established, clinically proven vibrating mesh technology adopted by hospitals worldwide. InnoSpire Go delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications for respiratory disease.

Features
Reduces treatment time
InnoSpire Go has been specifically designed to shorten nebulizer treatment times. Delivering medication in as little as 4 minutes* and with audible and visual indicators that signal when therapy is complete, before it automatically switches off.

Common medications
InnoSpire Go delivers commonly prescribed liquid inhaled medications for respiratory disease. These include medications such as Salbutamol (Albuterol), Ipratropium Bromide, Budesonide, Hypertonic Saline and Sodium Cromoglicate.

Clinically proven mesh technology
The Aerogen Vibronic mesh technology allows for the consistent delivery of aerosol in an optimal particle size (5 microns). This particle size is highly suited for depositing medication in deep areas of the lungs, where a variety of commonly prescribed medications are most effective for the treatment of asthma and COPD.

InnoSpire Go virtually silent
A small, portable and discreet nebulizer that can be used anywhere.

InnoSpire Go unique two part design
Easy to use two part construction makes it simple to assemble, clean and maintain

InnoSpire Go long life battery
The InnoSpire Go has a built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery, providing up to 30 treatments per charge (120 minutes of use). InnoSpire Go can also be powered using the power adapter when plugged into a wall outlet.

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Size
  • 7.0 cm x 4.5 cm x 13.5 cm
Weight
  • 111g
Battery type
  • Lithium ion
Aerosol data
Aerosol data
Salbutamol 2.5 ml
  • MMAD µm: 3.99
  • Residual volume ml: 0.3
  • Treatment time (min:sec): 4.18
  • Respirable fraction % particles <lt/> 5 µm: 64.4%
Ipratropium bromide 2 ml
  • MMAD µm: 3.93
  • Residual volume ml: 0.2
  • Treatment time (min:sec): 3.44
  • Respirable fraction % particles <lt/> 5 µm: 65.3%
Budesonide 2 ml
  • MMAD µm: 4.84
  • Residual volume ml: 0.3
  • Treatment time (min:sec): 3.34
  • Respirable fraction % particles <lt/> 5 µm: 52.1%
Service
Service
Handset warranty
  • 2 years
Mouthpiece assembly warranty
  • 1 year
Battery performance
Battery performance
Charging time
  • 2 Hours
No. of treatments per charge
  • 30
  • * Using 2.5ml Salbutamol
  • **Versus predecessor Aeroneb Go

