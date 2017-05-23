Search terms

Respironics PN841

Pediatric noninvasive ventilation mask

The PN841 pediatric nasal mask is truly designed for children, with a modified cushion curvature for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients. This small and light mask comes in a range of cushion sizes, features a convenient leak correction dial, and has a child-friendly fabric pattern to provide a positive experience for even your smallest patients.

Contact us
Features
Big advances for little faces
With thoughtful touches

With thoughtful touches

The PN841 pediatric nasal mask enhances the comfort and performance of the mask for your youngest patients. The mask features click-fit headgear clips with adjustable straps for quick and easy fitting and adjustment, and provides an open line of sight for patients. The PN841 mask is available in three cushion sizes: small, medium, and large to accommodate patients greater than 10 kg (22 lbs).

With thoughtful touches

With thoughtful touches
The PN841 pediatric nasal mask enhances the comfort and performance of the mask for your youngest patients. The mask features click-fit headgear clips with adjustable straps for quick and easy fitting and adjustment, and provides an open line of sight for patients. The PN841 mask is available in three cushion sizes: small, medium, and large to accommodate patients greater than 10 kg (22 lbs).

With thoughtful touches

The PN841 pediatric nasal mask enhances the comfort and performance of the mask for your youngest patients. The mask features click-fit headgear clips with adjustable straps for quick and easy fitting and adjustment, and provides an open line of sight for patients. The PN841 mask is available in three cushion sizes: small, medium, and large to accommodate patients greater than 10 kg (22 lbs).
Click here for more information
Big advances for little faces
With thoughtful touches

With thoughtful touches

The PN841 pediatric nasal mask enhances the comfort and performance of the mask for your youngest patients. The mask features click-fit headgear clips with adjustable straps for quick and easy fitting and adjustment, and provides an open line of sight for patients. The PN841 mask is available in three cushion sizes: small, medium, and large to accommodate patients greater than 10 kg (22 lbs).
Made for your pediatric patients
Made for your pediatric patients

Made for your pediatric patients

It’s the mask with modified cushion curvature for small faces. The PN841 nasal mask has a cushion, frame, and headgear that are designed for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients.

Made for your pediatric patients

Made for your pediatric patients
It’s the mask with modified cushion curvature for small faces. The PN841 nasal mask has a cushion, frame, and headgear that are designed for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients.

Made for your pediatric patients

It’s the mask with modified cushion curvature for small faces. The PN841 nasal mask has a cushion, frame, and headgear that are designed for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients.
Click here for more information
Made for your pediatric patients
Made for your pediatric patients

Made for your pediatric patients

It’s the mask with modified cushion curvature for small faces. The PN841 nasal mask has a cushion, frame, and headgear that are designed for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients.
Jacky Giraffe and friends
Ready to help

Ready to help

Patients and their parents can view this animated cartoon on the Philips Respironics YouTube channel. Jacky and friends are designed to help ease patient concerns about noninvasive ventilation and promote acceptance of the mask.

Ready to help

Ready to help
Patients and their parents can view this animated cartoon on the Philips Respironics YouTube channel. Jacky and friends are designed to help ease patient concerns about noninvasive ventilation and promote acceptance of the mask.

Ready to help

Patients and their parents can view this animated cartoon on the Philips Respironics YouTube channel. Jacky and friends are designed to help ease patient concerns about noninvasive ventilation and promote acceptance of the mask.
Click here for more information
Jacky Giraffe and friends
Ready to help

Ready to help

Patients and their parents can view this animated cartoon on the Philips Respironics YouTube channel. Jacky and friends are designed to help ease patient concerns about noninvasive ventilation and promote acceptance of the mask.
Convenient leak correction dial
Convenient leak correction dial

Convenient leak correction dial

The convenient leak correction dial lets clinicians fix small leaks, gently readjusting the fit of the cushion without the need to remove the mask or wake the patient.

Convenient leak correction dial

Convenient leak correction dial
The convenient leak correction dial lets clinicians fix small leaks, gently readjusting the fit of the cushion without the need to remove the mask or wake the patient.

Convenient leak correction dial

The convenient leak correction dial lets clinicians fix small leaks, gently readjusting the fit of the cushion without the need to remove the mask or wake the patient.
Click here for more information
Convenient leak correction dial
Convenient leak correction dial

Convenient leak correction dial

The convenient leak correction dial lets clinicians fix small leaks, gently readjusting the fit of the cushion without the need to remove the mask or wake the patient.
  • Big advances for little faces
  • Made for your pediatric patients
  • Jacky Giraffe and friends
  • Convenient leak correction dial
See all features
Big advances for little faces
With thoughtful touches

With thoughtful touches

The PN841 pediatric nasal mask enhances the comfort and performance of the mask for your youngest patients. The mask features click-fit headgear clips with adjustable straps for quick and easy fitting and adjustment, and provides an open line of sight for patients. The PN841 mask is available in three cushion sizes: small, medium, and large to accommodate patients greater than 10 kg (22 lbs).

With thoughtful touches

With thoughtful touches
The PN841 pediatric nasal mask enhances the comfort and performance of the mask for your youngest patients. The mask features click-fit headgear clips with adjustable straps for quick and easy fitting and adjustment, and provides an open line of sight for patients. The PN841 mask is available in three cushion sizes: small, medium, and large to accommodate patients greater than 10 kg (22 lbs).

With thoughtful touches

The PN841 pediatric nasal mask enhances the comfort and performance of the mask for your youngest patients. The mask features click-fit headgear clips with adjustable straps for quick and easy fitting and adjustment, and provides an open line of sight for patients. The PN841 mask is available in three cushion sizes: small, medium, and large to accommodate patients greater than 10 kg (22 lbs).
Click here for more information
Big advances for little faces
With thoughtful touches

With thoughtful touches

The PN841 pediatric nasal mask enhances the comfort and performance of the mask for your youngest patients. The mask features click-fit headgear clips with adjustable straps for quick and easy fitting and adjustment, and provides an open line of sight for patients. The PN841 mask is available in three cushion sizes: small, medium, and large to accommodate patients greater than 10 kg (22 lbs).
Made for your pediatric patients
Made for your pediatric patients

Made for your pediatric patients

It’s the mask with modified cushion curvature for small faces. The PN841 nasal mask has a cushion, frame, and headgear that are designed for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients.

Made for your pediatric patients

Made for your pediatric patients
It’s the mask with modified cushion curvature for small faces. The PN841 nasal mask has a cushion, frame, and headgear that are designed for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients.

Made for your pediatric patients

It’s the mask with modified cushion curvature for small faces. The PN841 nasal mask has a cushion, frame, and headgear that are designed for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients.
Click here for more information
Made for your pediatric patients
Made for your pediatric patients

Made for your pediatric patients

It’s the mask with modified cushion curvature for small faces. The PN841 nasal mask has a cushion, frame, and headgear that are designed for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients.
Jacky Giraffe and friends
Ready to help

Ready to help

Patients and their parents can view this animated cartoon on the Philips Respironics YouTube channel. Jacky and friends are designed to help ease patient concerns about noninvasive ventilation and promote acceptance of the mask.

Ready to help

Ready to help
Patients and their parents can view this animated cartoon on the Philips Respironics YouTube channel. Jacky and friends are designed to help ease patient concerns about noninvasive ventilation and promote acceptance of the mask.

Ready to help

Patients and their parents can view this animated cartoon on the Philips Respironics YouTube channel. Jacky and friends are designed to help ease patient concerns about noninvasive ventilation and promote acceptance of the mask.
Click here for more information
Jacky Giraffe and friends
Ready to help

Ready to help

Patients and their parents can view this animated cartoon on the Philips Respironics YouTube channel. Jacky and friends are designed to help ease patient concerns about noninvasive ventilation and promote acceptance of the mask.
Convenient leak correction dial
Convenient leak correction dial

Convenient leak correction dial

The convenient leak correction dial lets clinicians fix small leaks, gently readjusting the fit of the cushion without the need to remove the mask or wake the patient.

Convenient leak correction dial

Convenient leak correction dial
The convenient leak correction dial lets clinicians fix small leaks, gently readjusting the fit of the cushion without the need to remove the mask or wake the patient.

Convenient leak correction dial

The convenient leak correction dial lets clinicians fix small leaks, gently readjusting the fit of the cushion without the need to remove the mask or wake the patient.
Click here for more information
Convenient leak correction dial
Convenient leak correction dial

Convenient leak correction dial

The convenient leak correction dial lets clinicians fix small leaks, gently readjusting the fit of the cushion without the need to remove the mask or wake the patient.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Elbow
  • Leak 3
Size
  • Small
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5 Pack
Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Elbow
  • Leak 3
Size
  • Small
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5 Pack
See all specifications
Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Elbow
  • Leak 3
Size
  • Small
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5 Pack

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.