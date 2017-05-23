Search terms

EN
UK

Adult solid gel tab

Electrode

Find similar products

For resting ECG, disposable cardiography, diagnostic, cardiograph, 35mm x 22mm (1-3/8" x 7/8" )

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860310, 860315, 77025A, 77030A, 77035A, M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .62 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 100 per pack = 1000 per case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 3 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Ag/AgCl
Patient Application
  • Adult
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Size
  • 35 mm x 22 mm (1.4" x 0.9")
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Electrode Connector Type
  • Tab
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860310, 860315, 77025A, 77030A, 77035A, M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Category
  • ECG
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Ag/AgCl
Patient Application
  • Adult
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860310, 860315, 77025A, 77030A, 77035A, M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .62 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 100 per pack = 1000 per case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 3 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Ag/AgCl
Patient Application
  • Adult
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Size
  • 35 mm x 22 mm (1.4" x 0.9")
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Electrode Connector Type
  • Tab
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ