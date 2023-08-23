Search terms

EN
UK

eL18-4 Transducer

Ultra-broadband linear array with PureWave crystal technology

Find similar products

The eL18-4 transducer is an ultra high-frequency linear transducer that incorporates ultra-broadband PureWave crystal technology with fine-elevation focusing capability, generating ultra-broadband frequencies from 2 to 22 MHz. The transducer’s advanced design allows for wide field-of-view trapezoid imaging and superb 2D detail resolution. It supports a broad range of high resolution applications including breast, small parts, vascular, pediatric and musculoskeletal imaging along with the penetration needed in obstetrical and gynecological examinations to help elevate clinical confidence.

Contact & support

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Flyers (2)

Flyers

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Flyers (2)

Flyers

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
Frequency range
  • 22-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 50.56 mm
Field of view
  • 39.7°
Applications
  • High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, musculoskeletal, bowel, pediatric, and OB imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advanced MSK, breast, and vascular venous TSP.
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
Frequency range
  • 22-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 50.56 mm
Field of view
  • 39.7°
Applications
  • High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, musculoskeletal, bowel, pediatric, and OB imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advanced MSK, breast, and vascular venous TSP.
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ