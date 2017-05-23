Philips MicroDose mammography SI with single-shot spectral imaging delivers proven dose efficiency, outstanding image quality, and non-invasive spectral applications in one fast and comfortable mammogram and is designed to be the platform for future advanced applications such as spectral tomosynthesis.
Photon counting technology
Photon counting technology for exceptional images at low dose and Spectral Imaging applications
MicroDose SI is based on the unique Philips photon counting technology, allowing for the same low dose as on the previous MicroDose model and for an increase of up to 11% in technical image quality*. Photon counting provides a high DQE due to energy weighing and scatter rejection. A further advancement of this remarkable technology is non-invasive spectral imaging. Spectral information is acquired within the routine low-dose mammogram to gain insights on breast tissue composition. The first application is Spectral Breast Density Measurement.
SmartAEC
SmartAEC for real-time dose and image adjustment
SmartAEC adjusts the radiation exposure depending on the density of the breast throughout the scan. This provides correct exposure without the need for scout images.
Special support design
Special support design increases patient comfort
Philips shares your commitment to constantly improve the patient experience. MicroDose SI is designed to promote this effort by providing women with a less stressful mammography experience. The breast positioning is easy and women also benefit from a curved, warm support that enhances comfort.
Objective volumetric breast density measurement
Objective volumetric breast density measurement for refined assessment
The Spectral Breast Density Measurement tool is an optional feature
of Philips MicroDose mammography SI. Rather than estimating density,
this application uses spectral information obtained during a regular, low dose mammogram to differentiate between adipose and fibroglandular
tissue. In this way, volumetric breast density can be measured, paving
the way for refined risk assessment and personalized care.
Industry-leading resolution
50 μm pixel size for more clinical detail
MicroDose SI provides industry-leading 50 µm in resolution and has shown great clinical performance, even in dense breasts.
Simplified workflow
Simplified workflow for speed and comfort
MicroDose SI is also designed to help you and your staff work comfortably and efficiently. It offers a simplified workflow that contributes to high patient throughput, enabling as much as 15 four-view examinations per hour.
Refine breast density
assessment
Pave the way for personalized care
1) Quantitative: volumetric breast density measured with single-shot spectral imaging
2) Objective: the image is automatically assigned a density score that correlates to the BI-RADS® breast composition score
3) Easy to use: the breast density data is available in the DICOM header and in the DICOM structured report
Multi-slit scanning technology
Elimination of 95% of the scattered radiation
100% pixel warranty: no dead pixels and associated image data loss
Ergonomic work environment
Ergonomic work environment may help decrease risk of injury
The ergonomic design, automated positioning, and operator-friendly features make it easy for users to focus on patients and put them at ease, and also may help to decrease operator risk of musculoskeletal injury, such as repetitive strain injury (RSI).
Photon counting
MicroDose SI uses a slim detector that “scans” the breast and counts the X-ray photons one-by-one
High DQE thanks to energy weighting and virtually no electronic noise and no scattered radiation.
Extra spectral information
Extra spectral information in the same workflow
You can get additional spectral information within the routine mammogram while providing patient-focused care. No extra examination time, no extra dose, no contrasts.
SmartAEC
SmartAEC for real-time dose and image adjustment
SmartAEC adjusts the radiation exposure depending on the density of the breast throughout the scan. This provides correct exposure without the need for scout images.
Special support design
Special support design increases patient comfort
Philips shares your commitment to constantly improve the patient experience. MicroDose SI is designed to promote this effort by providing women with a less stressful mammography experience. The breast positioning is easy and women also benefit from a curved, warm support that enhances comfort.
Objective volumetric breast density measurement
Objective volumetric breast density measurement for refined assessment
The Spectral Breast Density Measurement tool is an optional feature
of Philips MicroDose mammography SI. Rather than estimating density,
this application uses spectral information obtained during a regular, low dose mammogram to differentiate between adipose and fibroglandular
tissue. In this way, volumetric breast density can be measured, paving
the way for refined risk assessment and personalized care.
Industry-leading resolution
50 μm pixel size for more clinical detail
MicroDose SI provides industry-leading 50 µm in resolution and has shown great clinical performance, even in dense breasts.
Simplified workflow
Simplified workflow for speed and comfort
MicroDose SI is also designed to help you and your staff work comfortably and efficiently. It offers a simplified workflow that contributes to high patient throughput, enabling as much as 15 four-view examinations per hour.
Refine breast density
assessment
Pave the way for personalized care
1) Quantitative: volumetric breast density measured with single-shot spectral imaging
2) Objective: the image is automatically assigned a density score that correlates to the BI-RADS® breast composition score
3) Easy to use: the breast density data is available in the DICOM header and in the DICOM structured report
Multi-slit scanning technology
Elimination of 95% of the scattered radiation
100% pixel warranty: no dead pixels and associated image data loss
Ergonomic work environment
Ergonomic work environment may help decrease risk of injury
The ergonomic design, automated positioning, and operator-friendly features make it easy for users to focus on patients and put them at ease, and also may help to decrease operator risk of musculoskeletal injury, such as repetitive strain injury (RSI).
Photon counting
MicroDose SI uses a slim detector that “scans” the breast and counts the X-ray photons one-by-one
High DQE thanks to energy weighting and virtually no electronic noise and no scattered radiation.
Extra spectral information
Extra spectral information in the same workflow
You can get additional spectral information within the routine mammogram while providing patient-focused care. No extra examination time, no extra dose, no contrasts.
*As measured with the CDMAM phantom for 0.1 mm disk diameter.
