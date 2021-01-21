Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition S lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition S delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition S offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Patient-centered productivity
A caring eye on your patient
Shorten breath holds and increase patient compliance
Say yes to patients with MR Conditional implants
Achieve efficiency with consistent quality
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Boost your clinical capabilities with proactive upgrades
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Patient-centered productivity
A caring eye on your patient
Shorten breath holds and increase patient compliance
Say yes to patients with MR Conditional implants
Achieve efficiency with consistent quality
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Boost your clinical capabilities with proactive upgrades
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
|Number of independent receive channels
|
|Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
|
|Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
|
|dStream
|
|Minimum siting requirement
|
|Ceiling height (minimum)
|
|Field strength
|
|Bore design
|
|Magnet weight
|
|Typical homogeneity V-RMS
|
|Micro-cooling technology
|
|Maximum FOV
|
|Type of magnet controllers
|
|Cryogen boil-off rate
|
|Vent pipe requirements
|
|Guided exam set-up
|
|Auto patient centering
|
|Touchless respiratory-triggering
|
|In-room exam start
|
|ScanWise Implant
|
|Automated planning and scanning
|
|Automated patient coaching
|
|Automated post-processing
|
|Max. amplitude for each axis
|
|Max. slew rate for each axis
|
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
