With SmartPath you can convert your existing Ingenia system to an Ingenia 1.5T Evolution. It enables you to boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that include touchless patient sensing technology, in-room guidance on patient set-up and initiation of the exam at the patient’s side. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D and 3D scanning and for all anatomies.¹ Your SmartPath conversion also gives you access to the latest scanning techniques for confident diagnosis.
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Guidance at your fingertips
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Touchless patient sensing - SP to Ingenia 1.5T Evolution
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI² to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction
Up to 50% faster MRI exam - SP to Ingenia Evolution
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Up to 60% higher resolution - SP to Ingenia Evolution
Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allows up to 60% higher spatial resolution¹ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging.
Access to the latest scanning techniques
Become the preferred partner within your referral network, the upgrade facilitates access to new clinical capabilities. You can take full advantage of the new opportunities offered by 30+ unique clinical applications introduced to Philips MR portfolio of solutions since 2013.
Increase patient comfort - SP to Ingenia Evolution
Offer a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress³. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%³.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Standardize your MR fleet - SP to Ingenia 1.5T Evolution
If you own more than one Philips scanner, standardizing under the same software release can enhance efficiency through one user interface for operators to learn and use the same ExamCards across multiple scanners. Under the Technology Maximizer Plus subscription program⁴, your Ingenia 1.5T Evolution and the rest of your fleet will receive software updates whenever available, giving you the benefits of software improvements and cyber-security advances while maintaining all your MR systems on the same level.
Prevent issues before they occur
Scanner downtime can disrupt your schedule and delay patient care. We offer maintenance agreements that are suited to your needs, enabled by the latest service innovations and including an uptime guarantee. We prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. With e-Alerts, we monitor more than 500 parameters of your MR system from a distance, detecting and resolving issues without impacting your department’s operations.
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
0.0 l/hr
1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
2. Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3 in 3D MSK scans.
3. Compared to using a standard mattress.
4. Check for compatibility with your Philips representative.
