Search terms

DynaCAD Lung

Advanced visualization for CT chest exams

DynaCAD Lung is a vendor neutral Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) system that provides a robust set of automated tools for radiologists to analyze multi-slice CT exams of the chest. With flexible report templates and automated image registration, DynaCAD Lung helps facilitate synchronous display and navigation of multiple patient exams for initial review and easy follow-up comparison of current and prior study findings.

Contact us
Features
Efficient presentation of data
Efficient presentation of data

Efficient presentation of data

DynaCAD Lung displays the auto-segmentation of nodules, nodule status, diameter and LungRADS scoring alongside three multiplanar reconstructions.

Efficient presentation of data

Efficient presentation of data
DynaCAD Lung displays the auto-segmentation of nodules, nodule status, diameter and LungRADS scoring alongside three multiplanar reconstructions.

Efficient presentation of data

DynaCAD Lung displays the auto-segmentation of nodules, nodule status, diameter and LungRADS scoring alongside three multiplanar reconstructions.
Click here for more information
Efficient presentation of data
Efficient presentation of data

Efficient presentation of data

DynaCAD Lung displays the auto-segmentation of nodules, nodule status, diameter and LungRADS scoring alongside three multiplanar reconstructions.
Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports
Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

DynaCAD Lung creates a Chest Summary Report complete with current and prior comparisons, volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. The report is automatically archived on the PACS server and can be sent to a compatible patient management software, such as Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] for continued tracking of the patient. Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] shares the results with the patient and the primary care physician via result letters.

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports
DynaCAD Lung creates a Chest Summary Report complete with current and prior comparisons, volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. The report is automatically archived on the PACS server and can be sent to a compatible patient management software, such as Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] for continued tracking of the patient. Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] shares the results with the patient and the primary care physician via result letters.

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

DynaCAD Lung creates a Chest Summary Report complete with current and prior comparisons, volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. The report is automatically archived on the PACS server and can be sent to a compatible patient management software, such as Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] for continued tracking of the patient. Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] shares the results with the patient and the primary care physician via result letters.
Click here for more information
Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports
Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

DynaCAD Lung creates a Chest Summary Report complete with current and prior comparisons, volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. The report is automatically archived on the PACS server and can be sent to a compatible patient management software, such as Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] for continued tracking of the patient. Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] shares the results with the patient and the primary care physician via result letters.
Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency
Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

The DynaCAD Education Portal is an intuitive, web-based learning environment that gives physicians access to a variety of tools to test proficiency in reading lung screening exams. In addition to clinical papers, video presentations, and quizzes, the Portal provides online training modules with actual CT lung cases complete with patient histories and diagnoses.

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency
The DynaCAD Education Portal is an intuitive, web-based learning environment that gives physicians access to a variety of tools to test proficiency in reading lung screening exams. In addition to clinical papers, video presentations, and quizzes, the Portal provides online training modules with actual CT lung cases complete with patient histories and diagnoses.

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

The DynaCAD Education Portal is an intuitive, web-based learning environment that gives physicians access to a variety of tools to test proficiency in reading lung screening exams. In addition to clinical papers, video presentations, and quizzes, the Portal provides online training modules with actual CT lung cases complete with patient histories and diagnoses.
Click here for more information
Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency
Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

The DynaCAD Education Portal is an intuitive, web-based learning environment that gives physicians access to a variety of tools to test proficiency in reading lung screening exams. In addition to clinical papers, video presentations, and quizzes, the Portal provides online training modules with actual CT lung cases complete with patient histories and diagnoses.
Customized matching and sorting of patients
Customized matching and sorting of patients

Customized matching and sorting of patients

The radiologist or end user has the option to manually merge patient information with disparate MRN’s, name changes, or differing demographic data via the thin client software, simplifying current and prior comparisons.

Customized matching and sorting of patients

Customized matching and sorting of patients
The radiologist or end user has the option to manually merge patient information with disparate MRN’s, name changes, or differing demographic data via the thin client software, simplifying current and prior comparisons.

Customized matching and sorting of patients

The radiologist or end user has the option to manually merge patient information with disparate MRN’s, name changes, or differing demographic data via the thin client software, simplifying current and prior comparisons.
Click here for more information
Customized matching and sorting of patients
Customized matching and sorting of patients

Customized matching and sorting of patients

The radiologist or end user has the option to manually merge patient information with disparate MRN’s, name changes, or differing demographic data via the thin client software, simplifying current and prior comparisons.
  • Efficient presentation of data
  • Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports
  • Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency
  • Customized matching and sorting of patients
See all features
Efficient presentation of data
Efficient presentation of data

Efficient presentation of data

DynaCAD Lung displays the auto-segmentation of nodules, nodule status, diameter and LungRADS scoring alongside three multiplanar reconstructions.

Efficient presentation of data

Efficient presentation of data
DynaCAD Lung displays the auto-segmentation of nodules, nodule status, diameter and LungRADS scoring alongside three multiplanar reconstructions.

Efficient presentation of data

DynaCAD Lung displays the auto-segmentation of nodules, nodule status, diameter and LungRADS scoring alongside three multiplanar reconstructions.
Click here for more information
Efficient presentation of data
Efficient presentation of data

Efficient presentation of data

DynaCAD Lung displays the auto-segmentation of nodules, nodule status, diameter and LungRADS scoring alongside three multiplanar reconstructions.
Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports
Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

DynaCAD Lung creates a Chest Summary Report complete with current and prior comparisons, volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. The report is automatically archived on the PACS server and can be sent to a compatible patient management software, such as Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] for continued tracking of the patient. Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] shares the results with the patient and the primary care physician via result letters.

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports
DynaCAD Lung creates a Chest Summary Report complete with current and prior comparisons, volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. The report is automatically archived on the PACS server and can be sent to a compatible patient management software, such as Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] for continued tracking of the patient. Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] shares the results with the patient and the primary care physician via result letters.

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

DynaCAD Lung creates a Chest Summary Report complete with current and prior comparisons, volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. The report is automatically archived on the PACS server and can be sent to a compatible patient management software, such as Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] for continued tracking of the patient. Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] shares the results with the patient and the primary care physician via result letters.
Click here for more information
Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports
Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports

DynaCAD Lung creates a Chest Summary Report complete with current and prior comparisons, volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. The report is automatically archived on the PACS server and can be sent to a compatible patient management software, such as Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] for continued tracking of the patient. Lung Cancer Orchestrator[2] shares the results with the patient and the primary care physician via result letters.
Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency
Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

The DynaCAD Education Portal is an intuitive, web-based learning environment that gives physicians access to a variety of tools to test proficiency in reading lung screening exams. In addition to clinical papers, video presentations, and quizzes, the Portal provides online training modules with actual CT lung cases complete with patient histories and diagnoses.

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency
The DynaCAD Education Portal is an intuitive, web-based learning environment that gives physicians access to a variety of tools to test proficiency in reading lung screening exams. In addition to clinical papers, video presentations, and quizzes, the Portal provides online training modules with actual CT lung cases complete with patient histories and diagnoses.

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

The DynaCAD Education Portal is an intuitive, web-based learning environment that gives physicians access to a variety of tools to test proficiency in reading lung screening exams. In addition to clinical papers, video presentations, and quizzes, the Portal provides online training modules with actual CT lung cases complete with patient histories and diagnoses.
Click here for more information
Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency
Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency

The DynaCAD Education Portal is an intuitive, web-based learning environment that gives physicians access to a variety of tools to test proficiency in reading lung screening exams. In addition to clinical papers, video presentations, and quizzes, the Portal provides online training modules with actual CT lung cases complete with patient histories and diagnoses.
Customized matching and sorting of patients
Customized matching and sorting of patients

Customized matching and sorting of patients

The radiologist or end user has the option to manually merge patient information with disparate MRN’s, name changes, or differing demographic data via the thin client software, simplifying current and prior comparisons.

Customized matching and sorting of patients

Customized matching and sorting of patients
The radiologist or end user has the option to manually merge patient information with disparate MRN’s, name changes, or differing demographic data via the thin client software, simplifying current and prior comparisons.

Customized matching and sorting of patients

The radiologist or end user has the option to manually merge patient information with disparate MRN’s, name changes, or differing demographic data via the thin client software, simplifying current and prior comparisons.
Click here for more information
Customized matching and sorting of patients
Customized matching and sorting of patients

Customized matching and sorting of patients

The radiologist or end user has the option to manually merge patient information with disparate MRN’s, name changes, or differing demographic data via the thin client software, simplifying current and prior comparisons.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specification (2)

Specification

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specification (2)

Specification

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specification (2)

Specification

  • 1. Requires version 2.5+ with Advanced Data Integration. PowerScribe® is a registered trademark of Nuance Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
  • 2. Lung Cancer Orchestrator is sold separately.
  • DynaCAD Lung is Manufactured by MeVis Medical Solutions AG
  • Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.