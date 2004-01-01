Search terms
The Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator is an integrated lung cancer patient management system for both CT lung screening programs and incidental pulmonary findings programs that monitors patients through various steps of their lung cancer screening and treatment decision journey. Enhancing confidence with automated tools, the Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps identify and keep more patients – and streamline workflows. Providing a complete solution, the system also comes equipped with the Multidisciplinary Team Orchestrator to help facilitate collaborative clinical decision making.
Lung Cancer Screening Manager
Seamless integration
Incidental Nodule Manager
Automated patient management tools
Collaborative lung tumor boards
Robust tumor board features
Lung Cancer Screening Manager
Seamless integration
Incidental Nodule Manager
Automated patient management tools
Collaborative lung tumor boards
Robust tumor board features
DynaCAD Lung is a vendor neutral Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) system that provides a robust set of automated tools for radiologists to analyze multi-slice CT exams of the chest. With flexible report templates and automated image registration, DynaCAD Lung helps facilitate synchronous display and navigation of multiple patient exams for initial review and easy follow-up comparison of current and prior study findings.
Philips's solution transforms and enhances the Tumor Board process. It streamlines preparation, enhances review and analysis, and empowers the cancer care team to reach clinical treatment decisions based upon rich dashboards, reports, and structured patient data. The sessions can be attended virtually or in-person - synchronously or asynchronously.
