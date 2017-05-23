Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn’t sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
Features
PureWave
PureWave Everywhere
PureWave technology represents one of the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in technically difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
Wireless & wired DICOM
The CX50 system features a high resolution monitor for excellent viewing in the most difficult portable environments, and fast system start-up allows you to quickly begin your studies. Wireless and wired DICOM allow flexibility when connecting to your PACS. You can also export your data by DVD and USB media with integrated DICOM viewer.
QLAB quantification software
The CX50 offers assessment and analysis capabilities with QLAB’s Q‐Apps: GI 3D quantification (GI 3DQ), Region of interest (ROI), Intima media thickness evaluation (IMT), Cardiac motion quantification with speckle tracking technology (CMQ), Strain quantification (SQ), and MicroVascular imaging (MVI).
Portable ultrasound (intro)
Getting diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients – in the surgical suite, CCU and ICU, at satellite clinics and screening events and in the ED and OR. The CX50’s image quality makes it the ideal choice for your critically ill patients, where space and equipment limit access, and quick responses are needed.
Beamforming
The CX50 combines the broadband capabilities of a digital beamformer with the broadband signals produced by PureWave transducers. Now, even on a compact system, complete tissue signatures are captured, preserved, and displayed. The level of image quality is exceptional, allowing you to fully appreciate subtle anatomical details.
On cart
The CX50 cart allows for easy mobility and effortless maneuverability throughout the hospital. The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. It can be swiveled and locked so you are set up quickly everywhere you need premium ultrasound performance. It’s the solution for your patient exams in confined areas, such as the CCU and bedside.
SonoCT
SonoCT is a clinically-proven premium technology that acquires up to nine lines of sight and combines the individual images into one well-defined image in real time. SonoCT displays striking levels of tissue differentiation that are virtually free of artifact.
SmartExam
SmartExam protocols are easy‐to‐use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on‐screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report. Save time, reduce repeated moves, and increase efficiency and consistency of exams.
Hand Carry
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the CX50 is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with an integrated handle for easy carrying. Now you can navigate with a new level of utility, and take premium performance where fast responses are needed.
XRES
Advanced XRES adaptive image processing reduces speckle, haze, and clutter, resulting in images virtually free from noise, with superb quality and edge definition. When SonoCT and XRES work in tandem, the subtlest of diagnostic features are enhanced, making it easy to achieve high clinical imaging in portable studies.
Post-processing
The CX50 system stores active native acoustic data giving you the ability to adjust virtually all scanning parameters on single images, clips and stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam, enhancing diagnostic details, allowing for short exam times.
Remote travel
The CX50 system is the ideal solution for multiple-site support. With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the CX50 to distant clinical locations. Now clinical staff can support satellite offices, screening events, and mobile services with premium imaging.
