Designed to empower clinical decisions, enhance patient experiences and support efficiency, our portfolio of smart, connected General Imaging ultrasound systems deliver people-centric workflows, a shared platform and interface across our systems to streamline training and staffing flexibility, and image quality that sets us apart.

The power of OneUltrasound: One product family with shared transducers, workflow and user interface, across a multitude of clinical applications.

    EPIQ Elite

    Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.

    Affiniti 70

    Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide.

    Affiniti 50

    Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide

    Affiniti 30

    Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to critical features, along with an ergonomic design and the latest technology.

Collaboration Live GI multi-party

Collaboration Live

Extend your team without expanding it. Quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from an ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device, giving up to six care team members the ability to collaborate.

Photo of a range of different types of ultrasound transducers.

High-resolutions transducers for swift and precise imaging

Philips offers a wide range of transducers for excellence in doppler and sonography. They feature intelligent imaging technology for 2D, 3D, 4D, flat, static and moving imaging along with an ergonomic design for comfortable scanning. For example, the award-winning mL 26-8 ultra-high frequency, compact linear array transducer allows you to image from eyeball to hip - all with the same transducer.

Using Ultrasound Collaboration live with tech maximizer

Technology Maximizer

With Technology Maximizer Plus, you automatically receive updated innovations for your systems as the updates are released, keeping your systems at the leading edge of clinical and operational value.

    xMATRIX transducer technology

    xMATRIX transducer technology enables scanning in two planes simultaneously. Available in 13 scanning modes, it enhances image clarity and eases workflow to make exams faster and easier for both clinicians and patients.

    Flow Viewer 3D advanced visualization

    Available on Philips ultrasound machines, Flow Viewer defines vasculature with a 3D-like appearance and reduced flash artifact.

    MicroFlow (MFI) and MicroFlow-HD (MFI-HD) imaging mode

    Available on Philips ultrasound transducers, MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) and MicroFlow HD (MFI-HD) detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue.

    PureWave

    Philips PureWave technology advances the clinical effectiveness of imaging the obese patient

    Shear wave

    Philips shear wave elastography simplifies liver assessment, making obtaining liver stiffness measurements fast and easy

