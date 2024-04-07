General Imaging Ultrasound

Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide.
Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide
Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to critical features, along with an ergonomic design and the latest technology.
Extend your team without expanding it. Quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from an ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device, giving up to six care team members the ability to collaborate.
Philips offers a wide range of transducers for excellence in doppler and sonography. They feature intelligent imaging technology for 2D, 3D, 4D, flat, static and moving imaging along with an ergonomic design for comfortable scanning. For example, the award-winning mL 26-8 ultra-high frequency, compact linear array transducer allows you to image from eyeball to hip - all with the same transducer.
With Technology Maximizer Plus, you automatically receive updated innovations for your systems as the updates are released, keeping your systems at the leading edge of clinical and operational value.
xMATRIX transducer technology enables scanning in two planes simultaneously. Available in 13 scanning modes, it enhances image clarity and eases workflow to make exams faster and easier for both clinicians and patients.
Available on Philips ultrasound machines, Flow Viewer defines vasculature with a 3D-like appearance and reduced flash artifact.
Available on Philips ultrasound transducers, MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) and MicroFlow HD (MFI-HD) detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue.
Philips PureWave technology advances the clinical effectiveness of imaging the obese patient
Philips shear wave elastography simplifies liver assessment, making obtaining liver stiffness measurements fast and easy
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] As seen in a study done on the Clinical effectiveness of PureWave technology in imaging obese patients
[2] When comparing release 10 performance to release 7 performance
[3] Internal measure comparison on calibrated tissue phantom between the mC12-3 and C8-5 transducers on the EPIQ Elite ultrasound system.
[4] Compared to the predecessor transducer L15-7io for all depths greater than 1.6 cm.
[5] *Compared to the Philips legacy MVI
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?