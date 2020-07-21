The Xperius Ultrasound System is the new point-of-care innovation by B. Braun and Philips specially designed as the platform to support current and future integrated solutions in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.
A fully articulating arm allows easy adjustments of the ultrasound monitor position and the angle of the screen for ergonomic use and better view on the screen.
Onvision® needle tip tracking
Failure to optimally visualize the needle tip remains a challenge,
with 10-15% of all peripheral nerve blocks ineffective after a
single-injection technique [1]. Onvision accurately indicates
where the needle tip is inside the body [2]. It helps the
user align the needle with the probe in a user-friendly interface
that can lead to a reduction in procedural time [3].
Mobile Workspot
Take advantage of the portable device for quick bedside scanning or interventions in your facility, on-the-go and satellite locations. Note: sold separately.
Exceptional image quality
High quality images of nerves and tissue structures for confident diagnoses and precise needle guided procedures. And the predetermined settings are designed so you can spend less time adjusting controls and more time focusing on your patients.
B.Braun & Philips Partnership
B.Braun, the global leader in regional anesthesia and pain management, and Philips, a global leader in image guided therapy solutions, are leveraging their combined expertise to create innovation solutions in regional anesthesia and vascular access.
Onvision® needle tip tracking
Failure to optimally visualize the needle tip remains a challenge,
with 10-15% of all peripheral nerve blocks ineffective after a
single-injection technique [1]. Onvision accurately indicates
where the needle tip is inside the body [2]. It helps the
user align the needle with the probe in a user-friendly interface
that can lead to a reduction in procedural time [3].
Mobile Workspot
Take advantage of the portable device for quick bedside scanning or interventions in your facility, on-the-go and satellite locations. Note: sold separately.
Exceptional image quality
High quality images of nerves and tissue structures for confident diagnoses and precise needle guided procedures. And the predetermined settings are designed so you can spend less time adjusting controls and more time focusing on your patients.
B.Braun & Philips Partnership
B.Braun, the global leader in regional anesthesia and pain management, and Philips, a global leader in image guided therapy solutions, are leveraging their combined expertise to create innovation solutions in regional anesthesia and vascular access.
[1] Paqueron X. Time Sequence of Sensory Changes after Upper Extremity Block. Anesthesiology 2004; 101:162-8
[2] Test Report Validation - NTT for PNB, Document Number: D000245353, Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V.
[3] Kåsine, T., et al. Needle tip tracking for ultrasound‐guided peripheral nerve block procedures—An observer blinded, randomised, controlled, crossover study on a phantom model. Acta Anaesthesiol Scand. 2019;00:1–8. https: //doi. org/10.1111/aas.13379
